Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe drops fresh Sandro Tonali update amid Man Utd and Arsenal interest

By Lewis Blain | 18 Mar 2026 12:57

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has moved to address growing speculation surrounding star midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of the Magpies' crucial European clash with Barcelona.

The Italian midfielder has been the subject of increasing transfer talk in recent months, with several rivals and top clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

However, the Magpies boss has now made his stance clear as Newcastle prepare for a high-profile encounter this week.

What has Eddie Howe said about the future of Sandro Tonali at Newcastle?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Howe has firmly insisted that Tonali remains fully committed to Newcastle despite ongoing rumours about his future.

Speaking ahead of the Barcelona clash, via Sky Sports, the Magpies boss said:

“I think the person who matters the most in this is Sandro. I take my lead from him.”

He added: “All I have ever seen from him is someone who is totally committed, very much part of the team and very selfless. He is here for the team. That is the attitude I have seen from him. Forget the noise around Sandro, he is fully committed.”

Howe also provided a fitness update after Tonali missed their recent 1-0 victory over Chelsea due to illness, adding: “We’ll have a look at him today. Today is the first day we have seen him. It’s an opportunity for him to train and then we’ll make a decision.”

Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on Sandro Tonali this summer

© Imago

Despite Howe’s encouraging comments, interest in Tonali continues to build ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal have previously been linked with the midfielder, with reports suggesting he was even offered to them during the January transfer window as they explored midfield reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to prioritise strengthening their engine room this summer, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the future of Casemiro and the need for younger, more dynamic options, and have been tipped to make a move for the Italy international.

Tonali’s technical quality, tactical intelligence and proven Premier League experience make him an attractive target for both clubs as they look to evolve their midfields.

While the Magpies remain adamant that Tonali is central to their project, the growing interest from domestic rivals suggests this could be a situation to watch closely in the months ahead.