Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta shows 'real' interest in £34.5m 'mini Lautaro Martinez'

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 07:59

Arsenal are reportedly battling Flamengo for the signature of Bologna striker Santiago Castro, formerly dubbed a 'mini Lautaro Martinez'.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself in European football with the Rossoblu, coming up with 21 goals and 12 assists in 93 matches for Bologna in all competitions since January 2024.

Castro has averaged one goal involvement every three games in the 2025-26 campaign, coming up with 13 contributions in 39 matches - 10 of his own and three assists.

Chelsea were said to have sent scouts to watch the Argentinian in action ahead of the January transfer window, but the Blues did not pursue a move for Castro in the early weeks of the year.

Earlier last year, Castro was reported to have caught Arsenal's attention, and the Gunners were preparing to open preliminary talks to sign the 2004-born player dubbed the 'mini Martinez'.

Arsenal have key advantage in £34.5m Santiago Castro transfer race

© Imago

Those talks led nowhere, but according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, the Premier League leaders still have Castro on their radar and are now battling an unlikely name for his services.

While Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have been closely monitoring Castro for some time, Arsenal's interest became 'real' when the player started to shine in the Europa League in particular.

Brazilian outfit Flamengo have attempted to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for the Argentinian forward, having held 'weeks' of discussions, but the South American giants have now hit a stumbling block.

Bologna have reportedly slapped a €40m (£34.5m) price tag on the head of the 21-year-old, which Flamengo cannot fathom paying, but the fee would not prove problematic for a club of Arsenal's stature.

Bologna would not be opposed to letting Castro leave under the right conditions, however, even though his contract does not expire until the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Santiago Castro to Arsenal: Wasted money for Andrea Berta

© Imago

Whenever a fledgling player starts to perform in one of Europe's big five leagues, Arsenal's name will inevitably be mentioned, but the Gunners are surely better off splashing their cash elsewhere.

Arteta currently has all of Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus vying for starts up front, and a move for Castro would only make sense if one of the trio was to leave.

Jesus would ostensibly be the most likely candidate to head for the exit door, but the Brazilian has publicly stated that he wants to at least see out his contract until 2027, and he has not ruled out an extension either.

Rather than rivalling Flamengo for Castro, Berta should focus on Arsenal's two most pressing matters for the 2026-27 season - a big-money left-winger and an up-and-coming midfielder.