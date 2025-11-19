Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus firmly states where his focus lies as he continues on the road to recovery after a severe knee injury that has kept him out for almost the entire year.





Gabriel Jesus has opened up on his future at Arsenal amid recent transfer rumours linking the forward with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international is currently progressing in his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained during the FA Cup third round match against Manchester United in January, with a return expected around December or January 2026.

Although the forward has yet to make his comeback, rumours continue to circulate about either staying or leaving North London, with the 28-year-old linked to a January transfer.

Reports indicate the Gunners plan to focus on rebuilding his fitness ahead of the winter transfer window, before potentially considering offers from interested clubs.

Gabriel Jesus transfer news: Arsenal forward addresses transfer rumours

Despite links to a return to his boyhood club Palmeiras, Jesus has reiterated that his short-term plan is to remain in North London, as his contract does not expire until the summer of 2027.

"I'm very grateful to Palmeiras, it's the club I support and I've made it clear to some players there that one day I'll come back,” the Arsenal forward told Globo Esporte via football.london.

"But not at the moment, I'm under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and my wish is to stay here. If for any reason, both parties understand that we can't extend beyond that, at least until 2027, I'll be here.”

It will be interesting to see whether Jesus’s wishes are taken into account or if the club remain keen to consider offers for the player, who has struggled with injury issues at Arsenal.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Manchester City forward has experienced several knee problems, a hamstring injury, and a groin issue before sustaining the current long-term knee injury that has kept him out for the entire year.

Gabriel Jesus transfer news: Should Arsenal force out returning forward?

While Jesus’s profile remains unique, the club’s reported stance of allowing him to leave in January may be understandable.

Apart from the forward’s persistent injury issues, which make him an unreliable fixture in the Arsenal squad, his hefty £265,000-per-week wages place him only behind Kai Havertz among the club’s top earners at the Emirates.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta’s team has evolved over the past 12 to 18 months, with Viktor Gyokeres as the leading centre-forward and Havertz, Leandro Trossard and even Mikel Merino offering solutions in that role.

As a result of the squad depth and options in attack, Jesus is effectively surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and the club's reported willingness to listen to offers is understandable.