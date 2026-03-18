Tottenham transfer news: Spurs handed boost over £50m target now 'increasingly likely' to leave

By Lewis Blain | 18 Mar 2026 13:22

Tottenham Hotspur may have been handed a significant transfer boost ahead of the summer window, where they will look to strengthen their attacking options.

Spurs have endured a difficult campaign and may be forced into major changes at the end of the season, regardless of whether they retain their Premier League status.

One long-term target could now be back within reach, with developments at Manchester City now potentially opening the door.

Spurs transfer target Savinho could now leave Man City this summer

© Iconsport / SPI

Savinho is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium, despite only signing a new contract earlier this season, according to reports.

Manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a fan of the Brazilian winger, but it is claimed he is now 'increasingly likely' to leave in the near future.

With players like Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki seemingly ahead of him, and further attacking reinforcements expected, Savinho could become expendable if City once again invest heavily this summer.

That scenario would surely alert Spurs, who saw multiple bids rejected for the 21-year-old winger last year and have retained a strong interest ever since.

How much money could Savinho cost Spurs?

© Imago

Any potential deal is unlikely to come cheaply. While no fixed fee has been mooted, Savinho’s long-term contract, which runs until 2031, puts City in a strong negotiating position.

Given the inflated market and his age profile, a fee in excess of £50 million could be required to tempt City into a sale, especially considering they paid £30 million for him in 2024.

For Spurs, the financial picture is less clear. If they were to suffer relegation, a move of that magnitude would become extremely difficult to justify, both financially and strategically.

However, should they secure Premier League survival, Spurs could revisit their pursuit and may look to structure a deal to make it viable.

Spurs will face summer squad refresh regardless of Premier League status

© Iconsport / PA Images

Regardless of how their season ends, the North Londoners appear set for a significant change this summer.

Several key players, like Cristian Romero and Djed Spence, have been linked with exits, while there is a growing sense that a reset is needed to bring fresh energy and direction to the squad.

Targeting a player like Savinho fits that approach. He is young, dynamic, and has clear room for development, but he also cannot be the only addition.

Whether in the Premier League or not, Spurs need to make smart decisions in the market, and Savinho could represent that sort of statement signing to help transition the squad into being able to compete next season.