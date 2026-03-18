Champions League
Spurs
Mar 18, 2026 8.00pm
3
2
HT : 1 0
FT Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Atletico
  • Randal Kolo Muani 30' goal
  • Xavi Simons 52' goal
  • Destiny Udogie  66' yellowcard
  • Lucas Bergvall  73' yellowcard
  • Lucas Bergvall  74' yellowcard
  • Callum Olusesi 81' yellowcard
  • Conor Gallagher 81' yellowcard
  • Kevin Danso 81' yellowcard
  • Xavi Simons 90' yellowcard
  • Xavi Simons 90'+1' yellowcard
  • goal Julián Alvarez 47'
  • yellowcard Ademola Lookman 63'
  • yellowcard Alexander Sørloth 63'
  • yellowcard Nahuel Molina 64'
  • yellowcard Koke  64'
  • yellowcard Alexander Sørloth 64'
  • goal Dávid Hancko 75'
  • yellowcard Nico González 84'
  • yellowcard Álex Baena 84'
  • yellowcard José María Giménez 87'

Tottenham transfer news: Exit rumours ramp up as Champions League manager is "big fan" of key Spurs player

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Exit talk from Tottenham ramps up as CL manager is "big fan" of key star
© Iconsport / PA Images

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has praised Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero amid rumours linking the centre-back with a move away.

Spurs' Champions League campaign is likely to come to an end on Wednesday when they face Atletico at home given they have to overcome a 5-2 deficit if they are to advance into the quarter-finals.

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor will be unable to select a number of players due to injury, though centre-back Cristian Romero is expected to be fit after missing out against Liverpool on Sunday due to a concussion.

Atletico boss Simeone revealed his admiration of the centre-back ahead of the second leg, telling reporters: "I speak from a point of view as an Argentina fan. I admire his personality, his character, his defensive work and his football ability on the ball"

"As a fan of Argentina, I have seen him play more games for the national team than I have for Spurs, but I'm a big fan of him, for sure."

Romero was linked with a move to Atletico in the summer, though he was also said to be a target of other La Liga sides, including Real Madrid.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Could Cristian Romero exit hint at summer transfer window exodus?

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League, and with the team just one point above 18th-placed West Ham United, the threat of relegation must be taken seriously.

Irrespective of whether the club secure their place in the top flight next season, they are likely to face a summer of uncertainty given the club's best players may be unwilling to remain in such a troubled environment.

Romero has been consistently linked with an exit, but so have other stars such as Micky van de Ven and Archie Gray, while boss Tudor is not expected to be appointed on a permanent basis.

The summer transfer window could see Spurs' squad undergo significant turnover, though after two consecutive seasons of battling relegation, mass changes may be beneficial.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Can Tottenham beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League?

Tottenham could be missing up to 12 players on Wednesday, and with forward Richarlison suspended, their chances of scoring enough goals to mount a comeback are slim.

Tudor's side have conceded 15 goals in his five games in charge, and it would be surprising if they managed to keep Atletico from finding the back of the net.

It may also be in Spurs' best interests to focus on their Premier League clash with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest this weekend rather than risk further injuries on Wednesday.

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