Igor Tudor receives huge triple Tottenham injury boost before Atletico Madrid Champions League second leg

By Ben Knapton | 17 Mar 2026 12:11

Tottenham Hotspur have received a major triple injury boost before the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Igor Tudor's men will have to pull off a colossal comeback to keep their European adventure alive, having succumbed to a 5-2 first-leg loss to Diego Simeone's side last Tuesday evening.

However, the reigning Europa League champions come into the return fixture with a renewed sense of optimism, having unexpectedly taken a point away from Liverpool in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw.

Spurs held the champions to a stalemate despite missing a total of 13 players through a combination of injury, suspension or illness, but a handful could now return for the visit of Atletico.

Micky van de Ven will firstly make his comeback after sitting out the Liverpool draw through suspension, and his centre-back partner Cristian Romero was also seen in team training on Tuesday.

Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall back in Tottenham training

Cristian Romero and Lucas Bergvall with the group. Joao Palhinha doing his own thing with a member of staff on a separate pitch. James Maddison also working on a far pitch alone. pic.twitter.com/7XQYP5gt6w — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 17, 2026

The Argentina international was involved in a worrying clash of heads with teammate Joao Palhinha in the dying embers of last week's defeat in the Spanish capital, but the Portuguese was only able to work individually.

However, Romero was one of two defenders in team training alongside Destiny Udogie, who has been missing for over a month with the hamstring problem he sustained in February's defeat to Manchester United.

Finally - and most surprisingly - Lucas Bergvall was also involved with the group as the Swedish midfielder closes in on an apparent early comeback from a serious ankle problem.

Bergvall sustained his injury against Borussia Dortmund on January 20 and was initially expected to be out until mid-April, but the Scandinavian lynchpin is seemingly ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

Tudor will give a firm update on Bergvall, Romero and Udogie in his pre-game press conference, but the Croatian will still be dealing with several selection blows for the second leg.

Which Tottenham players will miss Atletico second leg?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Richarlison was intriguingly not involved in team training on Tuesday, but the Brazilian is suspended for Wednesday's game anyway, having picked up a milestone yellow card in last week's first-leg loss.

In addition, journalist Alasdair Gold reported that there was no sign of Conor Gallagher, who missed the Liverpool stalemate with illness and is also a major doubt for this contest.

Palhinha and Yves Bissouma will ostensibly remain unavailable too, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski are all long-term absentees.

With Richarlison sidelined, Dominic Solanke will be expected to lead the line, and the 28-year-old could equal a Jude Bellingham Champions League record when Atletico visit the capital.