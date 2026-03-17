Tottenham's Dominic Solanke could equal Jude Bellingham record in Atletico Madrid Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 17 Mar 2026 11:22

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke could join Jude Bellingham in an exclusive club when the Lilywhites face Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker struck one of Spurs' two consolation goals at the Wanda Metropolitano last week, where Igor Tudor's men were subjected to a 5-2 hammering.

Solanke failed to fire in the weekend's 1-1 draw with Liverpool, though; instead, Richarlison came up with a stunning last-gasp leveller for the Europa League holders at the home of the Premier League champions.

However, Richarlison is suspended for Wednesday's second leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards, so Solanke is all but guaranteed to lead the line for Tudor's men on home soil.

The 28-year-old will be bidding to extend an exceptional scoring sequence on Wednesday night, as he has scored in each of his first three Champions League appearances for Tottenham this season against Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atletico.

How Dominic Solanke can emulate Jude Bellingham in Tottenham vs. Atletico

© Imago

A serious ankle injury prevented Solanke from making his Champions League debut before January's win over Dortmund, but he could now become just the second Englishman to score in his first four UCL games for a single club.

The only previous English player to manage that feat is Real Madrid star Bellingham, who netted in each of his first four for Los Blancos against Napoli (twice), Union Berlin and Braga in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the only player to do so for a Premier League club is Gabriel Jesus, whose first four Champions League matches for Arsenal in the same season brought goals against PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla and Lens (twice).

Solanke could therefore become the first English player to score in each of his first four Champions League games for a particular club, and he is not the only Lilywhite with history on the line on Wednesday night.

Tottenham vs. Atletico: Archie Gray aiming to set new Spurs club record

© Imago / Sportimage

Solanke's compatriot Archie Gray has been a shining light in a nightmarish campaign for Tottenham, and the 20-year-old is one of the few players still held in incredibly high regard by supporters.

The versatile youngster played the full 90 in midfield at the Wanda Metropolitano last week, and he is expected to retain his place in the first XI on Wednesday, as Yves Bissouma is injured and Conor Gallagher is an illness doubt.

If so, Gray would have made his seventh Champions League start for Tottenham already this season, setting a new record for a Lilywhites player aged under 21.

Gray currently sits level with Dele Alli on six UCL starts for Tottenham before turning 21, but the former Leeds United youngster is now poised to overtake the now-unattached playmaker.

While Tudor is still dealing with an absentee crisis for the second leg, Spurs have been handed one major injury boost for the visit of Diego Simeone's side.