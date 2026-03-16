Tottenham receive major injury boost for Atletico Madrid second leg as Diego Simeone star 'ruled out'

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 09:56

Tottenham Hotspur have apparently received a huge injury boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg with Atletico Madrid, which Jan Oblak will miss.

The Lilywhites will welcome their Spanish counterparts to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a renewed sense of optimism following a well-deserved 1-1 draw with Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

Igor Tudor's men are nevertheless fighting an uphill battle to prolong their European adventure, though, having suffered a catastrophic 5-2 loss to Atletico in last Tuesday's first leg.

Tudor's goalkeeping calamity made the headlines at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Antonin Kinsky was given the nod over Guglielmo Vicario but was substituted after just 17 minutes following two disastrous mistakes.

Vicario did not cover himself in glory for Dominik Szoboszlai's free kick against Liverpool either, but the Italian is expected to guard the sticks against Atletico, who in contrast will be without their number one goalkeeper.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak 'ruled out' of Tottenham second leg

© Imago

According to Marca, Oblak will be unavailable for the second leg in the English capital due to an injury to his side, which also kept him out of Saturday's La Liga win over Getafe.

The Slovenian's muscular strain will supposedly not heal in time for the visit to Tottenham, and he is also a serious doubt for Atletico's derby with city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday at the Bernabeu.

Instead, the Atletico posts will be protected by the Argentinian Juan Musso, whose only previous UCL appearance this season came in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan during the league phase.

However, the 31-year-old boasts an impressive 11 clean sheets from his 17 matches in an Atletico kit, and he recently made history as the first La Liga goalkeeper in the 21st century to keep four clean sheets in his first four games.

Oblak will be one of three Atletico absentees in North London, as midfield duo Rodrigo Mendoza and Pablo Barrios will not be involved due to respective muscular and ankle problems.

Will Tottenham have any injured players back for Atletico second leg?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While Oblak has cemented his status as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, Musso is a more than competent backup for a Rojiblancos side who arrive with a surely unassailable three-goal advantage.

On Tottenham's end, Tudor was without no fewer than 13 players for Sunday's draw with Liverpool, although the suspended Micky van de Ven will return from his domestic ban this week.

Conor Gallagher's illness could also clear up in time for the midfielder to face his former club, while neither Destiny Udogie (thigh) nor Yves Bissouma (muscle) have been ruled out just yet either.

However, Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha should remain out due to concussion protocols, while Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies are all long-term absentees.