Barcelona 'monitoring' Arsenal star as Premier League champions set €150m asking price

By Ben Sully | 08 Jul 2026 00:23 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 03:40

Barcelona have reportedly identified Arsenal defender William Saliba as a potential transfer target.

The Blaugrana have already prised Anthony Gordon away from the Premier League, splashing out £69.3m to recruit the England international from Newcastle United.

According to Caught Offside, Barcelona have identified another Premier League star as a potential target.

The Blaugrana are monitoring Arsenal's Saliba as they look to bolster their backline ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Barcelona can currently call upon Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen as their centre-back options, but they are yet to find a replacement for the experienced Inigo Martinez, who joined Al-Nassr last summer.

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Arsenal set Saliba asking price

In addition to Barcelona, Saliba is also the subject of interest from Real Madrid and European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The report states that Arsenal will not even entertain a potential exit unless they receive an offer around the €150m (£128m) mark.

Barcelona would likely struggle to meet that figure, especially as they have already spent a significant sum on signing Gordon.

The Gunners are certainly under no contractual pressure to sell Saliba, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2030.

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How likely is a summer sale?

While Saliba may be attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, it would be a major surprise to see him leave Arsenal this summer.

Mikel Arteta will certainly be in no mood to lose one half of the formidable central defensive partnership that Saliba has formed with Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners are focused on assembling a squad capable of defending the Premier League title and going one step further.

As a result, only fringe members of the squad or players who can be adequately replaced are likely to be the ones who will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.