Arsenal told to sign Bruno Guimaraes over Ayyoub Bouaddi after £100m transfer warning

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jul 2026 17:59 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 18:13

Arsenal should prioritise a move for Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes over Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, a former Gunners midfielder has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are understood to be targeting a new deep-lying midfielder as a matter of priority this summer, with Bouaddi and Guimaraes believed to be their top two targets.

However, Lille's president has hinted that the Ligue 1 club will demand around £100m for Bouaddi, as Les Dogues use Elliot Anderson's £116m switch to Manchester City and Sandro Tonali's £100m move to Tottenham Hotspur as benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly seen one approach for Guimaraes rebuffed, but they have not lost sight of the Brazilian and are expected to go back in later this summer.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Stefan Schwarz has urged the Gunners to go for Guimaraes over Bouaddi, naming five qualities that make the South American a standout candidate for the Premier League champions.

Why Arsenal should pursue Bruno Guimaraes over Ayyoub Bouaddi

© Imago / News Images

Asked whether Guimaraes or Bouaddi is the best fit for Arteta's side, Schwarz responded: "Guimaraes I think is a very good player and can fit well in the Arsenal team.

"He looks like he matches the energy, technical skill, power, creativity and desire that Arsenal have in their squad.

"He has been excellent for Newcastle and with this Arsenal team, he can raise his game to another level and make Arsenal even stronger. He has the hunger and passion for the game and brilliance to open up a defence."

Guimaraes will soon return home from the World Cup after Brazil's 2-1 last-16 loss to Norway, in which the Newcastle man had a stutter penalty saved by Orjan Nyland in the first half.

However, the midfielder provided four assists at the tournament and was involved in 15 goals in 29 Premier League matches last season; nine of his own and six assists.

Where would Bruno Guimaraes fit in at Arsenal?

© Imago / Focus Images

Throughout the first half of the 2025-26 season, the axis of Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice was immovable, but the former's performances dipped towards the end of a gruelling campaign to the point where he failed to make the starting lineup for the Champions League final.

Zubimendi played the second-most minutes of any Arsenal outfielder in 2025-26 with 4,300 across all competitions - only below Rice's 4,456 - due to Arteta's reluctance to bring Christian Norgaard into the fray.

The Dane started just one Premier League match, is out of contract in 2027, and is unlikely to be granted an extension given his age and peripheral status in the squad.

As a result, Guimaraes should directly compete with Zubimendi for the number six spot, while Rice, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly battle for minutes in the left eight role.

Both Guimaraes and Zubimendi are worthy of weekly starts for Arsenal, but intense competition between the pair will only be a good thing for themselves and Arteta.

Stefan Schwarz was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's England World Cup 2026 odds.