Arsenal 'set to sign' 26y/o goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga faces uncertain future

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jul 2026 17:52

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign Illan Meslier following his departure from Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old made 215 appearances across seven seasons at Elland Road before leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

Meslier initially joined Leeds on loan from French side Lorient in the summer of 2019 before the move was made permanent.

The French goalkeeper was Leeds's undisputed first-choice keeper for several seasons, but his form declined significantly over the last two campaigns.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are set to sign Meslier on a free transfer despite already having David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga in their squad.

Illan Meslier: Risky move for Arsenal?

© Imago

Meslier's potential move to the Emirates Stadium is certain to raise eyebrows, given the Frenchman's struggles at Elland Road in recent seasons.

The goalkeeper barely featured last season, with Daniel Farke preferring Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow.

Meslier conceded more goals than any other Premier League goalkeeper in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and his performances have left serious doubts over whether he is good enough for a club of Arsenal's stature.

Even during Sam Allardyce's brief spell in charge at Elland Road, the experienced manager opted to drop Meslier in favour of Joel Robles.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Could he leave Arsenal?

© Imago / APL

Recent reports have suggested that Arrizabalaga is facing an uncertain future in north London, despite still having two years remaining on his contract.

The 31-year-old completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer and made just 12 appearances, with 10 of those coming in domestic cup competitions.

Meslier's arrival could also lead to England Under-21 goalkeeper Tommy Setford leaving the club on loan, a move that could aid the highly-rated youngster's development.