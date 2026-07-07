Preview: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Aluminij - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Jul 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 03:30

Sheriff Tiraspol look to make home advantage count when they welcome Aluminij to Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie.

This will be the sides' first-ever meeting, with the Moldovan outfit aiming to return to the Europa League proper after a two-year absence, while the Slovenian visitors are preparing for their maiden appearance in European competition.

Match preview

Sheriff secured their place in the Europa League qualifiers by winning the 2025–26 Moldovan Cup, defeating Zimbru Chișinău 2–0 in the final to claim the club's ticket to European competition.

The Yellow-Blacks head into Thursday's contest in strong form, going unbeaten across their last six matches, winning four and drawing two, while keeping a clean sheet in every game during that run.

Sheriff’s most recent outing ended in a goalless draw away to Politehnica UTM at the weekend, where they dominated possession with 66% of the ball and registered 13 shots, five of which were on target, leaving them second in the league standings.

That stalemate was the second time in four matches that Victor Mihailov's side had failed to score, following another goalless draw at Milsami, although their formidable home record should provide plenty of encouragement heading into Thursday’s clash.

Sheriff have won each of their last eight home matches, scoring at least twice in six of those victories while conceding only once, and they will hope to build a healthy first-leg advantage before next week's return fixture.

Meanwhile, Aluminij booked their place in Europe by winning the 2025-26 Slovenian Cup, securing the club's first major trophy since lifting the Slovenian Republic League and Slovenian Republic Cup in 1965-66.

Since their 1-0 victory over Grosuplje in the cup final, the Foresters have failed to win any of their last six matches, drawing three and losing three, including a goalless stalemate with Primorje before a 3-0 defeat to Maribor in their final league fixture of the 2025-26 campaign.

In fact, Aluminij's only two victories in their last nine outings came in the Slovenian Cup, while they have drawn two and lost two of their four pre-season friendlies.

The Foresters’s latest outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Partizan, marking the fourth time in five matches that Jura Arsic's men have conceded at least twice, an unwanted trend ahead of a visit to a team with explosive home form.

The visitors have also struggled on their travels, losing 10 of their last 15 away matches while winning four and drawing one, a record Arsic will be desperate to improve in Tiraspol.

Sheriff Tiraspol form (all competitions):

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Aluminij form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Sheriff came through their draw with Politehnica UTM without any injury concerns, meaning Mihailov could name an unchanged starting XI.

Emil Timbur is expected to continue in goal behind the back four of Rai Lopes, Bourama Fomba, Baye Assane Ciss and Miguel Mota.

Arli Pergjoni and Samba Kone should retain their places in midfield, although Dhoraso Klas is another option if Mihailov opts for a change, while Jayder Asprilla is expected to spearhead the attack.

Aluminij also escaped their friendly defeat to Partizan without any fresh injury problems, and Arsic is likely to stick with the majority of the side that started that contest while retaining his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Adriano Bloudek came off the bench to score Aluminij's only goal against Partizan and has strengthened his case for a place in the starting lineup.

Sheriff Tiraspol possible starting lineup:

Tîmbur; Mota; A Ciss, Bourama, Lopes; Kone, Pergjoni; Forov, Nihaev, Pineda; Asprilla

Aluminij possible starting lineup:

Raduha; Schaubach, Boben, Simunic; Koderman, Taylor, Jagic, Vrbanec, Tezak; Susso, Bloudek

We say: Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Aluminij

With no previous meetings between the sides to draw upon, Sheriff appear to hold the edge thanks to their outstanding home form, while Aluminij arrive short of confidence after an underwhelming run of results, making a comfortable first-leg victory for the hosts the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.