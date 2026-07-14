Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo left with decision as Roma 'submit' specific formal offer for Alejandro Garnacho

By Darren Plant | 14 Jul 2026 09:41

Chelsea have reportedly received a proposal including a loan with option to buy from Roma for Alejandro Garnacho.

At his official unveiling as Blues manager on Monday, Xabi Alonso acknowledged that the winger could leave Stamford Bridge.

Roma have been credited as admirers of the Argentina international after their return to the Champions League.

However, Chelsea owners BlueCo are said to be insistent that they will only consider permanent bids for the 22-year-old.

Nevertheless, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, that has not stopped Roma from making their own desired offer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Roma make loan bid for Garnacho

The report alleges that the Italian giants are keen to initially sign the former Manchester United attacker on loan.

As well as a €5m (£4.27m) fee for 2026-27, Roma are interested in including a €35m (£29.86m) option to buy.

Furthermore, that option would become mandatory if a number of undisclosed conditions are met.

Theoretically-speaking, those sums would suit Chelsea with regards to ensuring that they do not make a loss on Garnacho on their accounts.

From an amortisation perspective, they need to recoup approximately £34m.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Roma bid for alternative to complicate matters for BlueCo?

Di Marzio has previously claimed that Roma also hold an interest in signing Strasbourg's Diego Moreira.

With the French side also owned by BlueCo, a scenario could play out where a decision needs to be made over which deal suits them best.

Strasbourg only paid in the region of £1.7m for Moreira when acquiring him from Chelsea.

Although Strasbourg are currently demanding in excess of £40m for the Belgium international, there is a clear opportunity to make a substantial profit even if they lower their asking price.