World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates as France, Spain prepare for epic semi-final

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jul 2026 08:49

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Tuesday, July 14!

After a couple of days off, the action resumes tonight with a blockbuster semi-final between 2018 champions France and 2010 winners Spain at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

We will take you through all the build-up to the 8pm kickoff, while also keeping on top of all the latest England and Argentina news ahead of tomorrow's second semi.

World Cup news today: What's happening on July 14?

France and Spain will soon both learn their final fate, as Les Bleus and La Roja square off at 8pm UK time for the right to face either England or reigning champions Argentina in the showpiece event.

Didier Deschamps's men earned their ticket to the last four courtesy of a straightforward 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals, thanks in no small part to Kylian Mbappe scoring his eighth goal of the tournament, becoming the first man to net eight goals in two separate World Cups.

Meanwhile, Spain's 649-minute run without conceding at the Mundial came to an end against Belgium in the last eight, but super sub Mikel Merino capitalised on a Senne Lammens error to send La Roja through to the semis.

No matter what transpires tonight, both France and Spain will play two more matches at the World Cup, as the losers will enter Saturday's third-placed playoff at the Hard Rock Stadium.

France boss Deschamps is expected to bring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni back into the XI at the expense of Manu Kone, and it remains to be seen whether Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola will be given the nod on the left flank again.

Further back, Lucas Digne will have the daunting job of trying to shackle Lamine Yamal, who is expected to form part of an unchanged Spain attack as Alex Baena keeps his spot over the fit-again Nico Williams.

Dani Olmo is also anticipated to reprise his role over Merino, despite the latter's back-to-back winners off the bench, but Pedri is not guaranteed to return to the lineup after Fabian Ruiz's opener in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, build-up continues to England's mouthwatering semi-final showdown against Argentina, as fans anxiously await news on Declan Rice's condition following the Arsenal man's recent battle with illness.