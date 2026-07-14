Preview: Levadia Tallinn vs Caernarfon Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 14 Jul 2026 10:30

Caernarfon Town will make the trip to face Levadia Tallinn on Thursday merely playing for pride in the second leg of their Conference League first qualifying round fixture.

The Welsh outfit suffered a 5-0 defeat to their Estonian opponents in last week's first leg.

Match preview

After winning last season's Welsh Cup, everyone associated with Caernarfon were excited for what they hoped would be an extended European journey.

Beating Crusaders at the same stage of the competition in 2024-25 was still fresh in the memory, but Richard Davies's side are already on the brink of an exit.

Caernarfon were already 4-0 behind when suffering a 62nd-minute red card in the first leg of the tie at The Oval.

They were fortunate that the penalty which followed was missed, but a 5-0 defeat to the Estonian side has effectively ended the tie.

Barring one of the most miraculous comebacks in the history of European football, Caernarfon will merely use this contest as another warm-up fixture for the Cymru Premier, which starts on August 2.

A fourth-placed finish was recorded last season, albeit finishing 35 points behind The New Saints who cruised to the title.

As for Levadia, they have been able to benefit from already being deep into their league campaign, where they sit top of the Estonian top flight table.

Fourteen wins and 46 points have come from just 19 matches, providing Vjatseslav Zahovaiko's side with a 10-point lead.

However, they have gone five domestic fixtures without keeping a clean sheet.

Last season, Levadia bowed out of Europe in this competition at the third qualifying round stage, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Differdange 03.

Levadia Tallinn Conference League form:

W

Levadia Tallinn form (all competitions):

W W D L W W

Caernarfon Town Conference League form:

L

Team News

Zahovaiko is expected to make a number of changes to his Levadia XI, with Maksimiliam Skvortsov potentially dropping down to the substitutes' bench due to the yellow card that he picked up last week.

Hubert Liiv, Kaua Davi, Alexandre, Enock Otoo - who scored in the first leg - and Robert Kirss may all come into the team.

Davies will make at least one change to his Caernarfon side courtesy of Ben Nash's red card.

Either Phil Mooney or Dominic Smith are expected to be handed an opportunity in the middle of the backline.

Osian Evans and Offrande Zanzala may be provided with a start in the final third.

Levadia Tallinn possible starting lineup:

Vallner; Davi, Nwankwo, Liiv, Saliste; Alexandre; Joao Pedro, Ainslau, Otoo; Kirss, Tambedou

Caernarfon Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Marriott, Mooney, Piggott, Jones; Edwards, Gosset, Cieslewicz, Mendes, Bradley; Zanzala

We say: Levadia Tallinn 4-0 Caernarfon Town (Levadia Tallinn to win 9-0 on aggregate)

Based on how one-sided the first leg turned out to be, we can only anticipate a similar result here. Even if Levadia Tallinn go through the motions, they should cruise to victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.