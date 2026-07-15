Chelsea transfer news: Why the Blues agreed to sell Andrey Santos to Manchester United

By Axel Clody | 15 Jul 2026 11:43

For much of last season, the feeling inside Chelsea was that Andrey Santos remained part of the club's sporting project. The Brazilian had received opportunities, held the initial confidence of the coaching staff and was regarded as a player of enormous long-term potential.

A few months later, the picture had changed entirely. The £50m transfer to Manchester United was not a sudden decision, it was the product of an overcrowded squad, a player's need for regular football and a financial opportunity that Chelsea considered too good to pass up.

Chelsea's recruitment drive in recent years produced one of the deepest squads in European football. In midfield, the competition became virtually impossible to navigate.

Moises Caicedo cemented his status as indispensable, Enzo Fernandez remained one of the pillars of the team, and other names — including Romeo Lavia and even Reece James in certain midfield roles — continued to occupy space. Even the club's reported interest in signing Granit Xhaka suggested the direction of travel was towards more options, not fewer.

It was in this context that Santos concluded his development was at risk of stalling at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Santos asked to leave, and Chelsea listened

According to the Daily Mail, Santos himself approached the Chelsea hierarchy to discuss his future.

Initially, the 22-year-old had been prepared to remain as a squad option during the 2025-26 campaign, reasoning that a season with Champions League football would bring enough rotation and game time to justify his patience.

That calculation changed when Chelsea missed out on European football entirely. With a leaner fixture schedule for 2026-27, his opportunities would naturally diminish further. For a player still trying to establish himself at the highest level, the risk of spending another year predominantly on the bench became too great.

Chelsea understood his position and authorised his representatives to seek interested parties, placing no restrictions on his destination, opening the door for a direct Premier League rival to sign him.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

The moment that changed his Chelsea career

Santos's departure was not a reflection of a loss of faith in his talent. Internally, Chelsea continued to value his ability to accelerate play with vertical passes, his vision between the lines and the defensive intensity he brought to individual duels.

Former boss Enzo Maresca had actively supported his inclusion in the squad, seeing him as a useful rotation option. The problem was that moments of quality were not consistently enough backed up by consistency.

One incident in particular proved costly. Against Brighton, Santos miscontrolled a ball under pressure from Kaoru Mitoma and gave possession away. Trevoh Chalobah was forced to commit a foul to prevent a clear chance and was sent off. Chelsea, who had been winning, lost 3-1. According to the Daily Mail, Maresca and his coaching staff were deeply unhappy with the error.

Santos lost his place in the starting eleven after that. He was left out of subsequent matches, returned to start against Nottingham Forest but was substituted at half-time, and from that point his opportunities were largely confined to fixtures considered of lower importance.

The managerial change initially appeared to offer a reprieve. Liam Rosenior, who had worked with Santos at Strasbourg and regularly praised his tactical intelligence, started using him frequently again. Their existing relationship suggested the former Vasco man might finally find consistency.

That run also faded. After a draw against Burnley — in which defensive problems from set pieces again drew the coaching staff's attention — Santos dropped back into a rotational role. In Rosenior's final two matches in charge, he did not leave the bench.

None of this amounted to Chelsea losing belief in his potential. The internal assessment was that Santos remains a technically promising young midfielder with more experience than most players of his age. But with fierce competition in the squad and a player determined to play regularly, selling him made sense for everyone involved.