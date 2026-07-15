Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'ready to sell' new signing before he has played a single minute?

By Axel Clody | 15 Jul 2026 05:59

Emmanuel Emegha may have the shortest Chelsea career on record after The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson reported that the west London club are considering selling the attacker despite him only officially joining from Strasbourg at the start of this month.

Chelsea announced a pre-agreement to sign the 23-year-old Dutch international last September, and he completed his first pre-season training session at the Cobham training centre last week when the squad assembled for the start of pre-season. However, his long-term future at the club is already in doubt.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have not yet made a final decision on which attacking player to sell this summer, with Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Emegha all under consideration. One departure from that group is expected.

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Jackson likely to stay — Delap and Emegha the candidates

Jackson has returned to training with the first-team squad following a loan spell at Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich last season, which makes him the most likely to remain. That leaves Delap and Emegha as the two most vulnerable.

Delap joined from relegated Ipswich Town for £30m and managed just one Premier League goal in 28 starts, a deeply disappointing return for a player who had arrived with high expectations.

With Joao Pedro considered an unquestionable first choice in the striker role, any additional signing would further squeeze the Brazilian's opportunities, which creates significant complications for Emegha's place in the squad.

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Emegha's injury record a major concern

The Dutch forward's season at Strasbourg was severely disrupted by injuries. He played only 10 matches in total, sustaining a thigh injury in December that ruled him out for two months before the problem recurred on his return to training.

He also missed the end of the campaign with a muscular issue, which cost him Strasbourg's Conference League semi-final defeat to Rayo Vallecano. He had contributed four goals in seven appearances during their run to the last four.

His injury history almost certainly cost him a place in Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Former Strasbourg and Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior handed Emegha a one-match ban in December for comments made to the media, but praised him warmly before his own departure in January.

'He has been absolutely fantastic for me. He is still very young himself. He causes defenders enormous problems with his energy, his constant running and his pressing.'