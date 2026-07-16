Six central midfielders Man United could sign this summer including three Premier League stars

By Matt Law | 16 Jul 2026 17:49 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 17:56

Manchester United have boosted their midfield with the additions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but the club want to add a third player in that area of the field before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Santos has arrived from Chelsea, and Tielemans from Aston Villa - the former could make his debut in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Wrexham, but the latter will not link up with the squad until August due to his involvement for Belgium in the 2026 World Cup.

It is no secret that Man United want to sign a third central midfielder this summer, as Casemiro has departed, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to miss the vast majority of next season due to the serious knee injury that he suffered at this summer's World Cup.

Ederson had seemingly been set to move to Old Trafford, only for Man United to pull the plug due to concerns over a knee injury for the Atalanta BC midfielder.

With that in mind, Sports Mole picks out six midfielders who could potentially make the move to the 20-time English champions before the summer market closes.

Manu Kone (Roma)

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Man United are keen on Kone, but the Red Devils are not the only team interested, with Arsenal and Chelsea also believed to be monitoring developments.

Roma are said to be willing to let the France international leave for the right price this summer, with the Italian club's asking price believed to be around £48m.

Kone is an athletic, ball-winning midfielder who also has an eye for a pass, while he has come up with 10 goal contributions (four goals, six assists) in 82 matches for Roma.

At 25, he fits the bill for Man United, while the 20-time English champions would not have to break the bank to secure his signature this summer.

Kone to Man United is a serious possibility before the end of the summer.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid are thought to be prepared to sell Camavinga this summer, with the midfielder struggling to make his mark for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 23-year-old made 43 appearances for Real Madrid last season, while he has won 11 trophies during his time at Bernbaeu, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, making 223 appearances, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

Man United are believed to be keen, while Real Madrid are open to a sale, but it is understood that Camavinga is determined to remain in the Spanish capital.

As a result, Camavinga would need to alter his stance for a deal to become possible.

Man United are long-term admirers of the midfielder dating back to his days at Rennes, and he would be a very attractive signing for the Red Devils considering his age and experience.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion)

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United have been here before with Baleba; the Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the Brighton midfielder last summer and again in January.

The interest is still there, but the situation has changed, as Baleba had a disappointing 2025-26 campaign at Brighton, which has seen his asking price decrease.

The 22-year-old was excellent for the Seagulls in 2024-25, demonstrating that he can be a real midfield force, but his struggles last term would have concerned Man United.

There have recently been claims that Brighton would want £70m for the Cameroon international this summer, but it is incredibly difficult to imagine Man United going to that price, as the Red Devils still want to sign two attackers this summer.

Baleba has also previously been linked with Liverpool, but the Reds are not believed to be planning a move for the Cameroonian this summer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Scott has admirers among Man United's management team, and there is a feeling that the 22-year-old will find himself at a major club in the not too distant future.

The midfielder showed his full skillset for Bournemouth last season, with his energy, work-rate and quality on the ball shining through during a fine campaign.

Scott has now made 89 appearances for the Cherries, scoring six goals and registering five assists in the process, but a move for the midfielder is complicated.

Indeed, it is understood that Bournemouth value Scott at £80m, and the club are hopeful of signing him to a new contract this summer.

Scott could find himself in the England team sooner rather than later, and Bournemouth are facing a huge battle to keep hold of the midfielder on a long-term basis.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bouaddi's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the 18-year-old having an excellent season at Lille before starring for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder is wanted by a whole host of major clubs, including Man United, but it has been claimed that Manchester City are currently at the head of the queue.

Bouaddi will not be 19 until October but has already represented Lille on 96 occasions, providing four assists in the process, while he has been capped eight times by Morocco.

Lille are thought to want as much as £85m for the midfielder given his potential, which would represent an incredible deal for a teenager.

Man United are in the running at this stage of proceedings but seemingly have serious work to do in order to complete a summer transfer.

© Imago / News Images

Berge made a strong impression for Norway at the 2026 World Cup, and it is understood that Man United are huge admirers of the 28-year-old.

The Red Devils were linked with the midfielder during his time at Burnley, but it was Fulham that signed him in the summer of 2024.

Berge has made 75 appearances for Fulham, including 39 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, and Man United are believed to be considering making a move for the midfielder before the end of the market.

Fulham are thought to want in the region of £40m for Berge, who has made 132 appearances in the Premier League, including his time at Burnley and Sheffield United.

Berge is believed to be down Man United's shortlist at this moment in time, but a move for the Norwegian cannot be ruled out.

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