Spain vs. Argentina: Most memorable meetings before World Cup 2026 final

By Jonathan O'Shea | 16 Jul 2026 17:43 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 17:43

Set to share the beautiful game's greatest stage, Spain and Argentina will meet for the World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, as a marathon tournament finally reaches its climax.

Their seismic showdown in New Jersey will be a true clash of continents, marking the first time that reigning European and South American champions have ever met in a global final.

As such, it should prove a fitting finale to more than five weeks of action, after La Roja clinically eliminated favourites France in the semi-finals while La Albiceleste used raw emotion to knock out England.

Given their football pedigree, though, previous games between the pair have been surprisingly few and far between - just 14 have taken place so far.

Here, Sports Mole takes a close look at three of the most memorable meetings.

Argentina 2-1 Spain (July 13, 1966)

© Imago / Horstmuller

Argentina and Spain share many cultural connections, most notably speaking the same language, and in football terms both nations are known for their technical style and progressive approach.

The pair have also shared six wins apiece from 14 senior encounters at international level - remarkably, all but one have been friendlies.

Their only competitive clash was also the lone World Cup contest, which occurred some 60 years ago in England.

During the 1966 group stage, Argentina secured a 2-1 victory at Villa Park, setting them on a path to meet the tournament hosts - and eventual winners - in an infamous quarter-final.

Scored either side of an equaliser from Spain midfielder Pirri - who was actually making his international debut - Luis Artime's second-half brace sealed the deal in front of 42,000 fans.

Fondly known as 'El Hermoso' (The Handsome One), Artime had been plucked from the obscurity of River Plate reserves to lead Argentina's attack, and it was a gamble that ultimately paid off.

On that distant summer's day in Birmingham, he certainly outshone the original Luis Suarez, a Spanish star who was football's first £200,000 player and played more than 250 times for Inter Milan.

Argentina 4-1 Spain (September 7, 2010)

© Imago / Latinphoto

Spain enjoyed a golden era between 2008 and 2012, finally ending a long drought in some style, collecting three major trophies while enthralling the world with their relentless tiki-taka football.

That period included a 2009 friendly win over Argentina, when Xabi Alonso scored both of La Roja's goals, but it also featured a shock loss in Buenos Aires less than 12 months later.

Defying all expectations, La Albiceleste beat the new world champions 4-1, as Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi struck first against his adopted home country before Real Madrid's Gonzalo Higuain made it two.

Carlos Tevez then pounced on a Pepe Reina mistake to stretch that lead ahead of the break; although Spain later pulled one back through Fernando Llorente, Sergio Aguero added Argentina's fourth during stoppage time.

It was the first time for a decade that La Roja had conceded four goals - and only their third defeat in 58 games - putting a rare blemish on Vicente del Bosque's superb managerial CV.

Spain 6-1 Argentina (27 March, 2018)

© Imago / Power Sport Images

As this year's 'Finalissima' between Argentina and Spain - reigning CONMEBOL and UEFA champions respectively - was cancelled because of war breaking out in the Middle East, their most recent meeting remains a friendly played more than eight years ago.

It was a red letter day for La Roja, who scored four times in the second half to thrash the Albiceleste 6-1.

Isco was Spain's hat-trick hero, as an injured Messi watched on helplessly from the stands at Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano.

The latter had led his country to the upcoming World Cup with a crucial treble in their final qualifier, but Real Madrid midfielder Isco stole the spotlight on this occasion.

As a result, Julen Lopetegui's Spanish side stayed unbeaten for 18 straight games, while Argentina were left to contemplate an historic defeat - it remains one of only five occasions they have ever conceded six.

Such a loss also hinted at several fault lines in Jorge Sampaoli's squad, but from the ashes of a miserable World Cup campaign in Russia his successor Lionel Scaloni has built a defiant band of brothers.

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