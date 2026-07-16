Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi: Could the World Cup final decide the Ballon d'Or?

By Nsidibe Akpan | 16 Jul 2026 15:35

The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or has narrowed considerably after Spain and Argentina booked their places in Sunday's World Cup final.

The last four days have eliminated several of the award's leading contenders in the process.

Spain's disciplined 2-0 win over France ended the hopes of reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, as well as Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.

Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback against England brought Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham's World Cup campaigns to an end.

That leaves Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal as the two standout Ballon d'Or contenders, with one final opportunity to strengthen their credentials before France Football's voting process begins.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded for performances across an entire season rather than one match, but football history has repeatedly shown that decisive displays in a World Cup final can shape how voters remember a campaign.

The story also carries a personal connection stretching back almost two decades.

In September 2007, a 20-year-old Messi took part in a Barcelona charity photoshoot organised by newspaper Diario Sport in conjunction with UNICEF, in which he was pictured bathing a baby Yamal.

Yamal, only a few months old at the time, was there because his family had won a charity raffle run by UNICEF in their home neighbourhood of Mataro.

Those photographs resurfaced before Euro 2024 and have since become one of football's most recognisable images, though few could have imagined the pair would eventually face each other in a World Cup final with the Ballon d'Or conversation hanging in the background.

Spain vs. Argentina: How the semi-finals reshaped the Ballon d'Or race

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spain reached their first World Cup final since 2010 after producing one of the tournament's most complete performances against France in Arlington, Texas.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro sealed a 2-0 win, as Luis de la Fuente's side neutralised an attack containing Mbappe, Dembele and Olise, three players who had all been considered realistic Ballon d'Or contenders before the semi-finals.

That penalty was won by Yamal himself, after Lucas Digne caught him with a kick to the thigh while attempting to clear the ball inside the France box.

Yamal did not register a goal or an assist, but the Barcelona forward remained a constant threat and occupied France's defence throughout the contest as Spain controlled long spells of possession.

Twenty-four hours later, Argentina joined Spain in the final after overturning a one-goal deficit to beat England in Atlanta.

Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute before Enzo Fernandez equalised with a long-range strike in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martinez completed the comeback in the second minute of stoppage time from Messi's precise cross.

The defeat also ended the World Cup dreams of Kane and Rice, who had each enhanced their Ballon d'Or credentials through impressive club campaigns before the tournament.

"We are coming from being the best during these last four years like it or not and say what they want," Messi said after the win, reflecting on Argentina's dominance since 2022. "Once again we proved it's no fluke and nobody handed us anything. Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is not for everyone and this group did it."

Spain vs. Argentina: Messi's case

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Messi has continued to produce decisive moments despite turning 39 in June, and his influence has once again proved central to Argentina's run to the final.

The Inter Miami captain heads into the final with eight goals and four assists, a tally that currently leaves him ahead of Mbappe on the Golden Boot standings thanks to the assists tiebreaker.

His pair of assists against England underlined a recurring theme of Argentina's campaign, with Messi continuing to decide the biggest matches despite the physical demands of another deep international tournament.

Victory on Sunday would also make Argentina the first nation since Brazil won back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962 to retain the World Cup.

Messi already owns a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, and another World Cup triumph would strengthen an unprecedented case for a ninth after a season in which he remained Inter Miami's most influential player and guided Argentina back to the sport's biggest occasion.

Spain vs. Argentina: Yamal's case

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Yamal has enjoyed another strong campaign for Barcelona, helping the Catalan club win the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup under Hansi Flick, although Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals and also fell short in the Champions League.

The teenager has already established himself among the world's elite attackers after winning back-to-back Kopa Trophies in 2024 and 2025, and he finished as runner-up to Dembele in this year's Ballon d'Or voting before the World Cup reached its decisive stages.

Although he has not dominated the knockout rounds statistically, Spain's attacking structure has consistently revolved around the attention he draws from opposition defenders, creating space for team-mates to exploit.

A World Cup winners' medal at 19 would add the biggest international honour in football to a season already filled with major trophies, and it could provide the final piece of evidence many voters need to place him above the rest of the field.

Spain vs. Argentina: One match, one generation, one award?

© Iconsport / Azzuu

The World Cup final will not decide the Ballon d'Or on its own, because the award recognises performances across an entire season rather than one evening in New Jersey.

It could, however, become the defining image that separates two outstanding candidates after the semi-finals removed many of their closest challengers.

If Messi leads Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles, he would add another remarkable chapter to the greatest international career of the modern era and strengthen his bid for a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.

If Yamal inspires Spain to their second World Cup crown, the teenager would complete one of the finest individual seasons by a young player in recent memory and make a compelling case to succeed the Argentine as football's next Ballon d'Or winner.

Perhaps fittingly, the man who once cradled Yamal in a Camp Nou dressing room now stands between him and football's biggest prize, with the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or both within touching distance when the two sides meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19.