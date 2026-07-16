Preview: Lillestrom vs KFUM Oslo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jul 2026 15:50

Lillestrom's race for the Eliteserien's European spots continues on Saturday at Arasen Stadion against relegation-threatened visitors KFUM Oslo.

The fourth-placed hosts have 22 points and currently occupy one of the division's two Conference League qualifying spots, whereas KFUM are third last in 14th with just 12 points.

Match preview

Lillestrom managed to beat Fredrikstad 2-0 on July 11, but they produced frustratingly little in the final third, taking just 16 touches in the penalty area compared to the 41 that their opponents produced.

Hans Erik Odegaard's side rank last in the league's top five for goals scored (19), and they have failed to find the back of the net in two of their last five games.

A bid for the title should not be ruled out, as while they are six points from league-leaders Tromso, they have played two games fewer.

Kanarifugla's triumph against Fredrikstad ended a streak of two consecutive losses, and they have been defeated in three and won two of their past five league outings, conceding two goals three times.

Lillestrom have played five times at home this season, with the club achieving victory on three occasions, including in two of their three most recent contests at Arasen Stadion.

© Imago

KFUM Oslo lost 2-0 against Bodo/Glimt on July 12, a clash in which they faced five big chances while creating none of their own.

That defeat was their seventh in 12 games, with the club only winning twice in that time, and they have taken just five points from the last 18 on offer (two losses, two draws and one win).

Kaffa occupy the relegation playoff spot, and they are only above the automatic relegation zone due to the fact they have one point more than 15th-placed Kristiansund.

Jorgen Isnes's side were beaten 2-0 by Lillestrom in June 2025 in the Norwegian Football Cup - their last meeting - and that was their fifth loss in six encounters with their hosts.

KFUM have failed to win any of their 11 most recent away fixtures, and they have lost four of their six away contests in 2026, conceding 15 goals while scoring on seven occasions.

Lillestrom Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

L

W

L

L

W

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D

L

L

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Lillestrom midfielder Eric Kitolano is not scheduled to return until August due to a broken ankle, meaning the most likely candidates to play in the middle of the pitch are Markus Karlsbakk, Ylldren Ibrahimaj and Gustav Kjolstad Nyheim.

The trio will be asked to support a centre-back duo of Ruben Gabrielsen and Ulrik Yttergard Jenssen, who have started 10 and six league fixtures respectively this season.

In the forward line, perhaps fans will see number nine Thomas Lehne Olsen supported by wingers Karl Linus Alperud and Salieu Drammeh.

It is difficult to see KFUM abandoning their three-man defence, so expect to see Eirik Franke Saunes, Brage Skaret and Daniel Schneider stationed together at the back.

Winger Moussa Njie is nearing a return, but he is still set to be absent until the end of the month, and his injury could therefore lead to a start for his brother Bilal Njie, as well as wide attacker Rasmus Eggen Vinge.

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ottesen, Gabrielsen, Jenssen, Elkaer; Karlsbakk, Ibrahimaj, Nyheim; Alperud, Olsen, Drammeh

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Schneider, Skaret, Saunes; Sjokvist, Rasch, Soras, Hjorth; Vinge, Grodem, Njie

We say: Lillestrom 2-1 KFUM Oslo

While Lillestrom have not been particularly prolific, they are encountering a team that has regularly conceded goals away from home.

KFUM have also historically performed poorly against their hosts, so it would not be surprising to see them lose yet another encounter with Lillestrom.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.