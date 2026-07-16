Preview: HamKam vs Tromso IL - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 16 Jul 2026 15:31

HamKam will welcome Norwegian Eliteserien leaders Tromso IL to Briskeby Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 matches, while the visitors are top of the standings with 28 points from 14 fixtures.

Match preview

HamKam have consistently finished just above the Norwegian Eliteserien relegation zone since their return to the top division in 2022.

Kamma have recorded 13th, 11th, 12th and 11th-placed finishes in those four seasons.

Despite facing a difficult start to the 2026 campaign, losing two of their first three league fixtures, HamKam went on to win four, draw three and lose just one of their next eight matches.

Those results have seen Thomas Myhre's side climb to sixth in the table with 18 points after 11 matches, leaving them only four points adrift from fourth-placed Lillestrom - who have also played once more than Kamma.

With sights now set on a first top-half finish since returning to the Eliteserien after a promising start to the campaign, Myhre will be eager for his team to maintain their current five-game unbeaten run on Saturday.

© Imago

HamKam do, however, face one of their biggest tests of the term, coming up against a Tromso IL side that are leading the way in the Eliteserien.

Tromso have won eight, drawn four and lost just two of their 14 league fixtures thus far, leaving them top of the standings with 28 points.

Jorgen Vik's side have played several games more than the teams directly below them, meaning they could drop multiple places down the table once those matches have taken place.

Regardless, Tromso IL will be looking to maintain their own current momentum, which has seen Gutan win two and draw two of their last four fixtures across all competitions.

Tromso have, however, faced their largest difficulties on the road, picking up only eight points from five away fixtures, although they have won six of their last eight away clashes with HamKam.

HamKam Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D W L W D D

HamKam form (all competitions):

L W D D W D

Tromso IL Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D W L D D W

Tromso IL form (all competitions):

W L D D W W

Team News

© Iconsport

HamKam are anticipated to be without any availability issues heading into Saturday's fixture, meaning Myhre could look to name a similar side to the one that fought from behind to secure a late point against Sandefjord last time out.

Loris Mettler came off the bench to provide the assist for Mame Alassane Niang's equaliser in that match, and the midfielder could be rewarded with a start here.

Meanwhile, Tromso are expected to be without the services of Casper Oyvann, Viktor Ekblom and Alexander Warneryd due to injuries and suspension.

Off the back of a stunning 4-0 triumph over Valerenga last time out, Vik may opt to name an unchanged team on Saturday.

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sanberg; Metcalfe, Gjone, Opsahl, Amundsen-Day, Ekeroth; Mettler, Mares, Potur; Niang, Udahl

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Skjaervik, Guddal, Vadebu; Cornic, Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerto-Dahl, Innvaer; L Larsen, H Larsen

We say: HamKam 2-2 Tromso IL

HamKam are in strong form heading into this match and have a superb home record this term, while Tromso are also enjoying an encouraging run of results and have a brilliant record at this ground.

As a result, we predict a hard-fought encounter that will ultimately end all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.