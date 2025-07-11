Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Rosenborg and HamKam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rosenborg will be aiming to win in the Eliteserien for the first time since the end of May when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against HamKam on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are currently fourth in the Eliteserien table, boasting 23 points from their opening 14 matches of the campaign, while HamKam are 13th, picking up 13 points from 12 games.

Match preview

Rosenborg are 26-time Eliteserien champions, making them the most successful club at this level, but the Norwegian giants have not actually lifted the trophy since 2018.

Alfred Johansson's side finished fourth in Sweden's top flight last term, and that is also the position that they occupy after 14 matches of this campaign, picking up 23 points from 14 matches.

Rosenborg have a record of six wins, five draws and three defeats in the Eliteserien this season, and they are 13 points behind the leaders Viking, so a title race this year is again looking unlikely.

The home side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Sandefjord, and they have not actually managed to triumph in the top flight of Norwegian football since the end of May.

HamKam, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Brann, while they also drew 1-1 with Bryne in their last away game at the end of June.

Thomas Myhre's side have also not been victorious in the league since the end of May, and they currently sit down in 13th spot in the table, boasting 13 points from 12 matches.

HamKam have won three, drawn four and lost five of their fixtures in Norway's top flight this term, with 13 points leaving them just one point ahead of 14th spot heading into the next set of matches.

The visitors have found it difficult on their travels this season, only picking up five points from six matches, recording one win in the process, while Rosenborg are unbeaten in front of their own supporters on home soil this term.

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LWDLDL

HamKam Norwegian Eliteserien form:

DWWLDD

Team News

Sverre Nypan has not played for Rosenberg since the end of May amid the speculation surrounding his future, and the 18-year-old is again unlikely to be involved for the hosts here.

Dino Islamovic has three goals to his name this term and is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should also be starts for Iver Fossum and Jesper Reitan Sunde.

As for HamKam, there will be another spot in the final third of the field for Kristian Stromland Lien.

Moses Mawa has scored three times in 14 appearances this season, and he will also feature in the attack, but Markus Johnsgard and Halvor Rodolen Opsahl are out of the match due to fitness issues.

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Tangvik; Sletsjoe, Ceide, Jenssen, Mortensen; Vaananen, Selnaes, Fossum; Reitan Sunde, Islamovic, Ceide

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Bjarnason, Mares, Sjolstad; Nilsen, Simenstad, Roaldsoy, Soras, Ekeroth; Mawa, Lien

We say: Rosenborg 2-0 HamKam

Rosenborg have won three and drawn four of their seven home league matches this season, and we are expecting the Norwegian giants to claim all three points in routine fashion on Sunday.

