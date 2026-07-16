Swedish Allsvenskan Gameweek 13
AIK
Jul 18, 2026 2.00pm
Strawberry Arena
GAIS

Preview: AIK Fotboll vs GAIS - prediction, team news, lineups

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AIK vs GAIS - prediction, team news, lineups
© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

AIK Fotboll will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they continue their campaign at home to GAIS on Saturday.

The hosts are currently ninth in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 18 points from 12 matches, while GAIS occupy fifth, one point ahead of their opponents in this match.

Match preview

AIK have a record of five wins, three draws and four defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them in ninth spot in the division, but they are only one point off fourth-placed Djurgarden heading into the next set of fixtures.

Jose Riveiro's team will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Mjallby, while they also beat Goteborg 2-1 on their return to action on July 5, so the hosts are looking to make it three straight league successes this weekend.

AIK are six-time Swedish champions, with their last success coming in 2018, while they were runners-up as recently as 2021.

The Stockholm outfit have won two and lost three of their five home league matches this season, while GAIS have picked up five points from their six games on their travels.

© Imago

GAIS boast a record of five wins, four draws and four defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in fifth, but they have played a game more than their opponents here, so a lot could change in a short amount of time.

The Green-Blacks finished third in Sweden's top flight last term, while they are four-time Swedish champions, last winning the title in 1953-54.

Fredrik Holmberg's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 success over Elfsborg, and they have picked up seven points from their last three games during a strong run of form.

GAIS have only actually won five of their previous 22 games against AIK in all competitions, suffering 11 defeats in the process.

The last match between the two sides took place in March of this year in the quarter-finals of the Svenska Cupen, with GAIS recording a 3-2 victory.

AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LDWLWW

GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

DWLWDW

Team News

© Imago / TT

AIK were missing Ibrahim Cisse, Martin Ellingsen and Andreas Redkin for their clash with Mjallby last time out, and the trio could again be absent this weekend due to fitness issues.

Johan Hove has scored seven times during an impressive season to date, and there is set to be another spot in the starting XI for the 25-year-old.

There could be a change in the final third of the field, though, as Victor Andersson's goal and assist off the bench last time out may see him earn a spot in the starting team.

As for GAIS, Kevin Holmen and Gustav Lundgren are again expected to miss the match due to injury problems.

Rasmus Niklasson has scored five times in 18 appearances during the current campaign, and the 23-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

There should also be another spot in the side for Samuel Salter, while Robert Thorkelsson is set to continue in the middle of the midfield.

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Thychosen, Papagiannopoulos, Csongvai, Edh; Besirovic; Hove, Ayari, Andersson; Filling, Kouame

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; Wangberg, Cardaklija, Agren, De Brienne; Milovanovic, Fagerjord, Thorkelsson; Andersson, Salter, Niklasson

 

 

We say: AIK Fotboll 1-1 GAIS

 

This is a tough match to call, with both sides in strong form. Only six of the previous 22 games between these two teams have finished level, but we are predicting a low-scoring draw on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

 

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