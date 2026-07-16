Preview: York City vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 17:25

Sunderland begin their pre-season preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a trip to LNER Community Stadium to face newly-promoted League Two side York City in a friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet for the first time since the summer of 2021 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 friendly draw.

Match preview

Sunderland were competing in the third division of English football five seasons ago, but they are now gearing up for their first European campaign since 1974 after finishing seventh in the Premier League table last season, qualifying for the Europa League just a year after securing promotion via the Championship playoffs.

The Black Cats’ decision to invest heavily in the first-team squad paid off handsomely, as the club exceeded expectations by accumulating 54 points in 38 league games to finish above the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and rivals Newcastle United.

Regis Le Bris’s side have since experienced a quiet start to the summer transfer window, with 34-year-old right-back Thomas Meunier becoming the club’s first and only signing to date on Wednesday, joining on a free transfer.

Sunderland have entered their second week of pre-season training after beginning their summer at the club’s academy, building up their fitness through a series of physical assessments, gym sessions and on-pitch work.

After facing York on Saturday, the Black Cats will fly across the pond for their pre-season tour of the United States where they will take on Liverpool, Leeds United and Wrexham. They will conclude their preparations for the new season with matches against Lens in France and Rennes at the Stadium of Light.

© Imago

After spending a decade in non-league football, York City are back in the EFL after securing promotion as National League champions in dramatic fashion last season.

The Minstermen accumulated a whopping 108 points in 46 games, the highest seasonal points tally in the club's history. They clinched the title on the final day of the season courtesy of an equaliser in the 13th minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 with second-placed Rochdale, who finished on 106 points and were brutally forced to face the uncertainty of the promotion playoffs.

Stuart Maynard’s side have since experienced a mixed start to pre-season, with a 2-1 home victory over League One outfit Barnsley last weekend followed by a 4-2 defeat away against non-league team Pickering Town on Tuesday.

A youthful York side was on display against Pickering due to concerns over the pitch conditions, and it was 17-year-old academy product Tom Hewson who made a notable impression with two goals.

While York’s senior stars were not in action at Mill Lane, several did participate in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Middlesbrough Under-21s, cruising to a 6-0 victory.

After facing Sunderland this weekend, York will head to Spain next week for a five-day training camp, including friendlies against Al-Ettifaq’s Under-21 and senior teams. They will then return to England for Paddy McLaughlin’s testimonial against Peterborough United before beginning the new season with an EFL Cup first-round tie at home to Crawley Town on August 3.

York City pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

York City midfielder Greg Olley picked up a suspected calf injury in the friendly win over Barnsley and subsequently missed the defeat to Pickering, making him a doubt for Saturday’s game.

Zak Johnson was signed permanently from Sunderland earlier this summer following a successful loan spell, and the 21-year-old defender could be in contention to face his former club. Fellow new recruits Arthur Read, Zech Medley, Mark Shelton and Charlie McArthur may also feature in some capacity.

Mark Kitching has been utilised as a left wing-back in pre-season and may continue in this role against Sunderland, while last season’s top scorer Ollie Pearce, who scored 34 goals in all competitions, could lead the line.

As for Sunderland, several first-team players remain absence following their involvement at the 2026 World Cup and are yet to return to pre-season training.

New signing Meunier, attacker Chemsdine Talbi and captain Granit Xhaka recently represented Belgium, Morocco and Switzerland respectively in the quarter-finals, while Habib Diarra, Brian Brobbey, Noah Sadiki and Arthur Masuaku are among those also expected to miss out this weekend.

However, the likes of Daniel Ballard, Nordi Mukiele, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Enzo Le Fee, Luke O'Nein and Reinildo Mandava all took part in training this week and could play against York.

York City possible starting lineup:

Sykes-Kenworthy; Johnson, Palmer, McArthur; King, Read, Boateng, Kitching; Banks, Hewson; Pearce

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Hume, Ballard, O'Nein, Reinildo; Rigg, Browne, Le Fee; Ta Bi, Abdullahi, Mundle

We say: York City 1-3 Sunderland

York City will be keen to give a strong account of themselves in front of their own supporters against top-flight opposition. However, Sunderland should ultimately possess too much top-tier quality for their newly-promoted hosts, even without the presence of several star names.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.