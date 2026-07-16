Spain vs. Argentina: Three key battles that could decide World Cup 2026 final including Lamine Yamal against Lionel Messi

By Matt Law | 16 Jul 2026 16:45 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 16:48

Spain and Argentina will lock horns in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, playing host to the showpiece event.

Argentina recorded a 2-1 win over England in the competition's second semi-final, 24 hours after Spain had beaten pre-tournament favourites France 2-0.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three key battles that could decide the final.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

While not a direct battle in terms of positions, the World Cup final could be decided by Lamine Yamal or Lionel Messi, with both players so important for their national teams.

Messi is 20 years older than Yamal, but the Argentine has shown this summer that he remains one of the standout players in the world, coming up with eight goals and four assists in 712 minutes of football at the World Cup, including two assists against England.

This is expected to be Messi's last World Cup, and he could win the trophy for the second time, but Yamal is at the opposite end of his career and will surely have other opportunities down the line to win a World Cup.

Yamal has not been at his best this summer, only managing one goal and one assist in seven matches, but he won the penalty that Mikel Oyarzabal dispatched in the semi-final win over France and is Spain's biggest threat in the final third of the field.

© Imago / Xinhua

Rodri has been close to his best for Spain this summer, with the Manchester City midfielder putting in a host of excellent performances, and he will need to be in strong form to deal with the Argentina midfield in Sunday's World Cup final.

Fernandez has found it difficult to show his quality consistently since arriving at Chelsea, but the Argentine has been excellent at this World Cup, scoring twice in six matches, including a long-range effort in the semi-final clash with England.

The 25-year-old will again look to pick up space outside the penalty box in this match, with Messi often looking for the cutback to the midfielder.

Rodri will be asked to close that space and deal with his fellow Premier League midfielder, and the battle between them could have a huge say when it comes to the winning team.

Mikel Oyarzabal vs. Cristian Romero/Lisandro Martinez

© Imago / APL

Argentina's two centre-backs of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez do give teams chances, but their effort and commitment to the cause cannot be doubted.

Both Romero and Martinez will look to be physical with Spain's Oyarzabal on Sunday, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle in that area of the field.

Oyarzabal has been impressive for Spain this summer, coming up with five goals and one assist in seven appearances, and he will lead the La Roja line in the World Cup final.

The 29-year-old has generally been central for Spain this summer, with Yamal and Alex Baena operating wider, so Oyarzabal could have some duels with the two Argentine centre-backs, who never shy away from the physical part of the game.

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