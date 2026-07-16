Spain injury, suspension list and return dates for World Cup 2026 final: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro latest

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 13:24

World Cup 2026 dreams will be realised for either Spain or Argentina when the reigning European and Copa America champions collide in Sunday's monumental final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

La Roja come into the contest with a 100% record from previous World Cup finals, albeit from a very small sample size, having won their first and only such showdown against the Netherlands in 2010.

Luis de la Fuente's men have enhanced their Mundial credentials throughout the summer, though, most recently brushing aside France 2-0 in the semi-finals to register their sixth clean sheet from seven World Cup games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Spain's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the final.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: July 19 (vs. Argentina)

Lamine Yamal sparked brief concern when he was seen limping at the end of the semi-final, but there are no major fears over the 19-year-old's availability for the World Cup final.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: July 19 (vs. Argentina)

Right-back Pedro Porro is a marginally bigger doubt due to a muscular problem sustained in the win over France, but he is also anticipated to recover in time for the final.

Yeremy Pino

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: Unknown

Spain's only expected absentee for the final, Crystal Palace attacker Yeremy Pino sustained a serious shoulder injury in the group-stage win over Uruguay and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Spain suspension list

Spain have no players banned for the World Cup final.

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