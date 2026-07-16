Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Man United ace's future

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"Rashford is not considering that" - Romano issues major update on Man United ace
© Imago

Marcus Rashford reportedly has no desire to join Fenerbahce this summer amid suggestions that the Turkish giants are planning a move for the Manchester United attacker.

Barcelona decided against signing the England international on a permanent basis this summer despite the forward having a successful loan spell at Camp Nou last term.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit decided to instead sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Rashford, as it stands, will link back up with Man United for pre-season training at the start of August, but the club and player are still believed to be keen to part ways.

There have been reports from Turkey of interest from Fenerbahce, but Romano has played down claims that the Englishman could make the switch to Istanbul.

© Iconsport / Heuler Andrey Da Silva, DiaEsportivo / Alamy

Rashford has 'no interest' in Fenerbahce switch

“Many reports, guys, but my understanding is that there is nothing between Marcus Rashford and Fenerbahce," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

"No negotiations, no conversations, also because Marcus Rashford, with all due respect to Fenerbahce, is not considering a move to Turkey at this stage of his career, so Rashford is not considering that.

“Rashford is obviously focused on the World Cup. After the World Cup, he will assess the situation at Manchester United.

“He will start the pre-season at Manchester United. Michael Carrick, from my understanding, is looking forward to working with Marcus Rashford. So, he wants to see Rashford.

© Iconsport / PA Images, SPI, Iconsport

Rashford is due to begin pre-season at Man United

“He wants to be with Rashford in pre-season to see the attitude, to see the feelings, and then decide whether he’s going to stay or leaving the club in August.

“So, these are the two ways. Let’s see what’s going to happen there, but with Fenerbahce at the moment, my understanding is nothing is happening.

“Nothing is close. Nothing is concrete. So, that’s the situation as of today. And remember, he will do pre-season with Utd and then from that moment on, we will understand what’s going to happen there.”

Rashford's issue at Man United was primarily with now former head coach Ruben Amorim, but it is understood that the club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada both backed Amorim's stance at the time.

As a result, a full return to Man United is viewed as incredibly complicated, but the attacker has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

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