Man United identify perfect Marcus Rashford replacement - and he's available for a 'bargain' £30m

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 17:33

Manchester United will reportedly move for West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville should Marcus Rashford leave Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window.

Rashford, as it stands, will head back to Man United for pre-season training at the start of August, with Barcelona deciding against signing the England international on a permanent basis.

Man United still want to offload Rashford, and the attacker is keen to leave, but the 28-year-old's substantial wage packet makes a departure far from straightforward.

According to The Guardian, there is currently an 'uneasy truce' between Rashford and Man United which means that the forward is likely to join back up with his parent club towards the latter stages of pre-season.

However, both parties continue to work towards a departure, with Rashford having a difficult relationship with a number of senior figures at Man United.

© Imago

Man United 'view' Summerville as Rashford replacement

While Rashford's issue at Old Trafford was primarily with now former head coach Ruben Amorim, it is understood that the club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada both backed Amorim's stance on the academy product.

Man United will allegedly move for Summerville as a replacement for Rashford, should the latter leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

The Netherlands international is set to leave the Hammers following their relegation to the Championship, and he can reportedly be signed for around £30m.

Roma are currently being heavily linked with Summerville, with a switch to the Italian giants thought to be a serious possibility this summer.

© Iconsport

West Ham's Summerville 'available' for £30m this summer

However, the 24-year-old could decide to wait for matters to unfold at Man United, as he could have the chance to make a lucrative switch to the Red Devils.

Summerville has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 56 appearances for West Ham since making the move to the London club from Leeds United in 2024.

The attacker scored seven goals and registered five assists in 34 matches for the Hammers during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has 10 goals and eight assists in 84 Premier League appearances during his career.

Man United have already made three signings this summer, bringing in Karl Darlow, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos; the expectation is that three more players will be signed by the Red Devils before the summer market closes for business.