Nottingham Forest transfer news: Oliver Glasner 'agrees terms' to make familiar face his first summer signing

By Darren Plant | 15 Jul 2026 17:46 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 17:46

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Xaver Schlager on a free transfer.

With Oliver Glasner now at the helm and Elliot Anderson having been sold to Manchester City in a £116m deal, Forest are attempting to be proactive in the summer market.

While the East Midlands outfit will naturally spend some of their vast funds on various targets, it appears that they have exploited the availability of a free agent.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Forest are close to announcing the signing of Schlager.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Glasner to bring Austria World Cup star to Nottingham Forest

The report alleges that Forest have agreed a two-year contract, with a 12-month option, with the 28-year-old.

Schlager has just made four appearances for Austria in the World Cup, helping his nation reach the last-32 stage.

However, he is best known for his time in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he spent four seasons before his departure from the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

A total of five goals and 10 assists were recorded from 108 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Schlager has seven goals and 14 assists from 150 outings in Germany's top flight to his name.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Glasner, Schlager no strangers to each other...

Between 2019 and 2021, Glasner was manager of a Wolfsburg squad that featured Schlager.

In their second year together, Schlager started 30 Bundesliga fixtures and missed just two league games.

Not only are Forest signing someone who was vice-captain at RB Leipzig, they are acquiring a player who can play a number of roles in the engine room.

Schlager will not be viewed as a like-for-like alternative to Anderson, but he adds depth to a midfield that also includes Ibrahim Sangare, Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez.