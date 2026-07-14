Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola to hold showdown talks with player rated “very highly” amid exit rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 13:19

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that he will hold talks with midfielder Curtis Jones to seek clarification over his future at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside and has attracted interest from clubs in England and abroad.

Liverpool have reportedly rejected two bids from Serie A champions Inter Milan for Jones, with Sky Sports in Italy claiming that the midfielder has become their top midfield target this summer.

Separate reports from Italy recently claimed that an agreement between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest is in place over the transfer of Jones to the City Ground, with the midfielder 'closer than ever' to joining Oliver Glasner’s side.

This comes after suggestions that Jones was reluctant to join Forest this summer as he is keen to prove himself to new manager Iraola in pre-season.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Iraola hopes to keep Jones at Liverpool amid Inter, Forest interest

Amid uncertainty surrounding Jones’s future, Iraola has made it clear that he is an admirer of the England international and has talked up the qualities he could bring should he remain at Anfield.

"I will have the chance to speak with him today," Iraola told reporters as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "I rate Curtis very highly.

"For me he is a great, great player and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.

"It’s very important that he’s Scouse, that he’s from here. I also like the personality.

"From the outside at least he looks like a player with good character and I hope we can keep him, not only for this year but for more time."

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

Two-time PL winner Jones is Liverpool through and through

Jones joined Liverpool at the age of nine and worked his way through the club’s youth ranks before making his professional debut under former boss Jurgen Klopp in January 2019.

The Merseysider has since played a total of 228 times for the Reds across all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists while also winning seven trophies.

Jones is a two-time Premier League winner with Liverpool and has also lifted two EFL Cups and one FA Cup during his time at the club.

However, Jones struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular under Iraola’s predecessor Arne Slot, who was sacked at the end of last season and handed the midfielder only 18 Premier League starts in 2205-26.

Jones, who was tasked to play in both midfield and right-back last season, is now weighing up his options this summer, but staying at Anfield is thought to be his priority if he can be assured of regular game time.