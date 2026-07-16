Manchester United transfer news: AC Milan boss Amorim plots move for Red Devils winger

By Axel Clody | 16 Jul 2026 10:56

Ruben Amorim is plotting a reunion with Amad Diallo this summer, with the new AC Milan boss keen to bring the Manchester United winger to Italy, though the move faces significant obstacles from the outset.

Amorim was dismissed by Manchester United on 5 January and has since been appointed at AC Milan, tasked with rebuilding the club following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

The Portuguese boss has wasted no time in shaping his squad, with the Rossoneri already spending in excess of £85m on Goncalo Ramos (£59m) and Mario Gila (£29m) this summer.

Amorim eyes reunion with former Manchester United winger

© Imago / News Images

According to Caught Offside, Milan have identified Amad Diallo as one of their priority attacking targets.

Amorim worked with the Ivory Coast international during his short tenure at Old Trafford and is keen to add his former protege to his offensive system at the San Siro.

The fifth-placed Serie A finishers, who will compete in the Europa League next season, are reportedly preparing a 'financially controlled proposal' for the 24-year-old, who carries a market value of around £38m.

Manchester United stand firm on Amad

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Any such bid is unlikely to be enough. Amad has established himself as a first-choice starter on the right wing under Michael Carrick, and Manchester United have no desire to sell a player contracted until June 2030.

The Red Devils are understood to have no intention of sanctioning a departure.

Brighton and Newcastle are also said to be monitoring Amad's situation, but United are firmly in control of this situation. For a transfer to materialise this summer, the player himself would need to push for an exit or a significant offer would have to arrive, neither of which appears imminent.