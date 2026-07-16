Aston Villa transfer news: Pau Torres revelation hands club latest summer blow

By Darren Plant | 16 Jul 2026 17:14

Pau Torres has revealed that he has plans to leave Aston Villa on a free transfer in 2028.

Unai Emery is experiencing a chaotic summer transfer window, a consequence of Amadou Onana suffering a serious knee injury and Youri Tielemans moving to Manchester United.

There was some much-needed positive news for fans on Thursday, with a report claiming that Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes could soon be moving to Villa Park.

Nevertheless, the club remain in a position where they need to do what is necessary to strengthen their position with the relevant financial regulations where possible.

In an interview with the La Otra Podcast, Torres made a claim that is not going to benefit Villa in that regards.

© Imago

Villa star targeting Villarreal return

The centre-back has suggested that he wants to see out the remaining two years on his Villa contract and return to former club Villarreal as a free agent.

He said: "If nothing goes wrong along the way, I think I’ll see out the two years remaining on my contract, and that will mark the end of my time at Aston Villa."

Torres added: "What I’d like is for Villarreal not to have to pay anything for me. For me to join as a free agent.

"It’s the club of my life and I don’t want them to spend money on signing me."

© Imago / Sportimage

How will Aston Villa react to Torres revelation?

With Torres being a key player, Villa have at least been reassured that he is committed to the club and will not seek an exit this summer.

At the same time, Aston Villa may have targeted making an accounting profit on Torres when he reached 12 months left on his current terms.

That would be achieved through a deal in the region of £6.5m, and it is plausible that Villarreal would be prepared to pay that sum to reunite with a club legend.

For now, Villa will be hoping that Torres can add to the 109 appearances that he has made since his arrival in 2023.