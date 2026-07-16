Man City transfer news: World Cup goalscorer ‘added to shortlist’ amid Tottenham, Aston Villa interest

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 10:09

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye this summer.

The Citizens have signed four players since the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola and the arrival of new boss Enzo Maresca, including the club-record arrival of midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Young trio Jeremy Monga, Pierce Charles and Mathys Detourbet have also joined Man City, though the latter two have already departed on loan for the 2026-27 season.

Further reinforcements are expected at the Etihad Stadium and French news outlet Foot Mercato claims that Man City have added 18-year-old Mbaye to their shortlist of transfer targets.

The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been tracking the winger for ‘several weeks’, while Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Man City eyeing up transfer for PSG’s Mbaye

Mbaye has two years remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes and is said to be ‘keen to leave the country’ in pursuit of a new challenge outside of France.

Born in Trappes, France, Mbaye joined PSG’s youth system at the age of 10 and made a notable impression at academy level before making his first-team debut under Luis Enrique in August 2024.

The youngster has since played 42 times for the Ligue 1 champions across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

Mbaye became the youngest Frenchman to play in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2025, but the winger has since chosen to represent Senegal at international level.

He has been capped 15 times by the African nation since and including his debut in November 2025, and he featured in all four of their 2026 World Cup matches as Senegal reached the round of 32.

At the age of 18 and 142 days, Mbaye became the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history with a strike against none other than France in a 3-1 group-stage loss last month.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Mbaye in, Savinho or Marmoush out at Man City?

Man City’s interest in Mbaye comes at a time when speculation over the future of fellow winger Savinho is rife.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but there has been no progress in recent weeks from the North London club regarding a potential £60m deal.

Instead, recent reports have emerged claiming that Spurs are exploring a big-money move for Savinho’s teammate Omar Marmoush, who is also wanted by Newcastle United.