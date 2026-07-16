Newcastle transfer news: Magpies ‘in talks’ with Premier League club to sign ‘cheaper’ James Trafford alternative

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 17:24 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 17:24

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth this summer.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship title winners Coventry City and was named in the division’s Team of the Year after keeping 17 clean sheets in 46 games.

Coventry have been keen to re-sign Rushworth on a permanent deal, but they have already seen two offers over £20m rejected by Brighton.

Newcastle have since entered the race for Rushworth, with the Daily Mail reporting that they are in talks with Brighton over a proposed summer transfer.

The Magpies still hold a long-standing interest in goalkeeper James Trafford, who joined Manchester City for around £27m from Burnley last summer.

Trafford struggled for regular first-team football at the Etihad Stadium, though, and was forced to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma, which has subsequently led to speculation over his future.

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Newcastle keen to sign one of Rushworth or Trafford this summer

Newcastle are said to remain in discissions with Man City over a possible transfer for Trafford, but he is valued at around £30m, making his potential purchase slightly more difficult for Newcastle.

It is thought that Rushworth would be a cheaper alternative to Trafford for Newcastle, who are keen to sign one of the two shot-stoppers to compete as their new number one.

While Newcastle have generated £169m from the sales of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer, they have spent close to £100m of those funds on three new players, including £24m on shot-stopper Ewen Jaouen from Reims

Fellow 20-year-old Bazoumana Toure and 18-year-old Sean Steur have arrived from Hoffenheim and Ajax respectively, but manager Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his squad further ahead of the new season.

The addition of a new goalkeeper is thought to be high on the agenda amid uncertainty over the long-term future of 34-year-old Nick Pope, who was Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper last season.

Rushworth is a player who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Amex Stadium and Brighton are likely to sell him this summer, as Bart Verbruggen has established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Rushworth is keen to carry on playing regular first-team football, but it remains unknown at present as to whether he would favour a switch to Newcastle or to continue at Coventry under head coach Frank Lampard.