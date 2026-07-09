Preview: Mjallby AIF vs AIK Fotboll - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jul 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 18:48

AIK Fotboll will be looking to climb into the top half of the Swedish Allsvenskan table when they travel to Strandvallen to face reigning champions Mjallby AIF on Saturday.

The hosts picked up maximum points in their most recent meeting with the visitors in July last year, securing a 2-0 win courtesy of an own goal and a second-half strike from Ludvig Tidstrand.

Match preview

Mjallby gatecrashed Sweden's elite when they sensationally soared to their first-ever Swedish top-flight title in 2025, before completing the double by lifting the Svenska Cupen. However, they have since experienced an inconsistent start to their 2026 campaign.

The Hallevik-based outfit have won four, drawn four and lost three of their opening 11 league matches, failing to win any of their last four games since a 4-1 success over Degerfors IF on May 9.

Karl Marius Aksum’s side suffered a slender 1-0 home defeat with 10 men against Hacken, before drawing three successive games against IF Elfsborg, Goteborg and leaders Sirius, most recently playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw with the latter a week last Friday, with Tom Pettersson netting a 91st-minute equaliser.

Mjallby currently sit seventh in the Allsvenskan table and 13 points behind Sirius at the summit, while a win over AIK Fotboll on Saturday would see them move to within one point of Hacken in third spot.

AIK Fotboll are only one point behind Mjallby, but they sit five places further back in 11th spot having won four, drawn three and lost four of their opening 11 league games this season.

Gnaget, who finished seventh in the table last season, are bidding to record back-to-back wins for the first time this term after coming from behind to win 2-1 away against Goteborg last weekend.

AIK have performed slightly better on the road at this early stage in the campaign, as they have accumulated nine of their 16 points in away matches, losing just once (W2 D3).

Jose Riveiro’s side have also lost only one of their last 11 encounters with Mjallby in all competitions, though that was the aforementioned 2-0 away defeat in their most recent meeting 12 months ago.

Mjallby AIF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

W

L

D

D

D

Mjallby AIF form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

D

D

AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

L

W

D

L

D

Team News

Mjallby winger Timo Stavitski has missed the last three league games with a back injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to return this weekend.

Jacob Bergstrom’s is the club’s top scorer this term with five league goals and he is set to lead the line. Abdoulaie Manneh, who has five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) in the top flight, is expected to provide support in attack from the left flank.

After scoring the equaliser against Sirius last time out, his third goal of the campaign, centre-back Pettersson will be looking to force his way into the first XI ahead of Ludvig Tidstrand.

As for AIK Fotboll, Andreas Redkin (knee), Ibrahim Cisse (ankle), Stanley Wilson, Charlie Pavey (both groin) and Martin Ellingsen (Achilles) are all recovering from injuries.

Zadok Yohanna was sold to Brighton at the start of this month, while former Ipswich and Man City winger Bersant Celina had his contract terminates on July 3.

Johan Hove has scored a team-high four league goals this season, netting twice in his last three games, and he could continue on the right flank, while 17-year-old Kevin Filling will hope to be handed another start up front alongside Axel Kouame.

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Pettersson, Miettinen, Iqbal; Granath, Gustafson, Gustavsson, Samuelsen; Kjaer, Bergstrom, Manneh

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Joelsson; Edh, Papagiannopoulos, Nissen, Bergquist; Csongvai; Hove, Ayari, Ali; Kouame, Filling

We say: Mjallby AIF 2-2 AIK Fotboll

A closely-contested yet entertaining battle could be in store here between two teams seeking to climb the table. Considering that there is little to separate these two inconsistent sides, they may be forced to share the spoils in a score draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.