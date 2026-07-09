Preview: Orgryte vs Hacken - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jul 2026 18:10 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 18:53

Seeking to consolidate their place in the top three of the Swedish Allsvenskan, Hacken travel to Gamla Ullevi to face basement club Orgryte on Saturday.

The two teams meet for a competitive fixture for the first time since March 2014 when Hacken secured a 2-0 home win in the Svenska Cupen.

Match preview

After finishing down in 10th place in the Swedish top-flight table in 2025, their lowest position since 2021, Hacken have made a positive start to their 2026 campaign, accumulating 20 points from their opening 11 matches.

The Wasps registered five wins and five draws between April and May, but their unbeaten run was brought to an end on Monday, as they were beaten 4-2 at home to Djurgardens IF.

Jens Gustafsson’s side have slipped down to third in the table, but they remain level on points with Hammarby in second and two points ahead of IF Elfsborg, who have played a game more.

Hacken will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways this weekend, as they are unbeaten across their last nine encounters with Orgryte in all competitions, picking up nine points across their last six league meetings (W3 D2 L1).

The hosts will also be buoyed by Orgryte’s poor start to the 2026 campaign, with the newly-promoted side winning one, drawing three and losing seven of their first 11 league games.

Orgryte have returned to the top tier in Sweden for the first time in 17 years after beating IFK Norrkoping 3-0 on aggregate in the relegation playoff at the end of last year.

A surprise 2-0 away victory over reigning champions Mjallby in April represents their only Allsvenskan triumph so far this term, and they have since failed to win any of their last eight games, conceding 27 goals in the process.

Andreas Holmberg’s men were beaten 3-0 away against Kalmar FF last weekend and they currently sit rock bottom of the 16-team table, level on points with Halmstad in 15th and four points adrift of safety.

Orgryte Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L

L

L

L

D

L

Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D

W

W

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Orgryte are set to be without Rasmus Alm (knee), Mikael Dyrestam, Aydarus Abukar and Mathias Nilsson (all unspecified) as they all continue to recover from injury.

Holmberg is likely to stick with a five-man defence including centre-back trio Jonathan Azulay, Christoffer Styffe and Sebastian Lagerlund, with Daniel Paulson and Michael Parker set to continue as full-backs.

Owen Parker-Price, William Hofvander and Charlie Vindehall could all start again in midfield behind central strikers Tobias Sana and Noah Christoffersson, who have scored just three league goals between them this term.

As for Hacken, Leo Vaisanen (knee), Etrit Berisha (back) and Ben Engdahl (unspecified) remain sidelined through injury, while David Seger (knee) and Danilo Al-Saed (strain) are set to be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Top scorer Gustav Lindgren netted five goals in his opening seven league games, but he is without a goal in his last four appearances. The 24-year-old is still expected to lead the line this weekend and could be supported in attack by Julius Lindberg and Pontus Dahbo.

Orgryte possible starting lineup:

Gustafsson; Paulson, Azulay, Styffe, Lagerlund, Parker; Parker-Price, Hofvander, Vindehall; Sana, Christoffersson

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Linde; Wembangomo, Helander, Hilvenius, Lundkvist; Doumbia, Rygaard; Dahbo, Svanback, Lindberg; Lindgren

We say: Orgryte 1-3 Hacken

Hacken will be regarded as firm favourites for this weekend’s fixture and should have more than enough quality in the final third to outscore a defensively frail Orgryte outfit, who have struggled to make the desired impact back in the top flight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.