Preview: Kalmar vs Orgryte - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 15:08

Kalmar and Orgryte will resume their Swedish Allsvenskan campaigns with a contest at Guldfageln Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently 13th in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, picking up 10 points from 10 matches this term, while Orgryte sit at the bottom of the division on six points.

Match preview

Kalmar have a record of three wins, one draw and six defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them down in 13th spot in the division.

Toni Koskela's side won their last home league game, beating Degerfors 2-1, but they entered the season break off the back of a 3-0 defeat to GAIS.

Kalmar have since played two friendlies, recording a 2-0 victory over AIK Stockholm on June 22 before beating Brommapojkarna 2-0 five days later.

The 2008 Swedish champions actually have the sixth-best home record in the division this season, picking up 10 points from five matches, with their struggles this season coming on their travels rather than at Guldfageln Arena.

Kalmar have faced Orgryte on 18 occasions throughout history and actually lead the head-to-head eight wins to five, while there have also been five draws between the two sides.

© Imago / Bildbyran

The last league meeting between Kalmar and Orgryte took place in November 2025, with the former recording a 2-0 victory.

Orgryte are actually 12-time Swedish champions, while they have won the Allsvenskan on two previous occasions, with their last success coming in 1927-28.

Andreas Holmberg's team secured a return to the top flight for the 2026 campaign courtesy of their playoff success in the Superettan last term.

However, it has been a struggle for Orgryte this season, boasting a record of one win, three draws and six defeats from their 10 matches to collect six points, which has left them at the bottom of the division heading into the next set of fixtures.

OIS drew 2-2 with Elfsborg in their last league match on May 29, while their last game was a 4-1 defeat to Tromso in a friendly at the end of June.

Kalmar Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Kalmar form (all competitions):

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Orgryte Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Orgryte form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

Kalmar will be without the services of Aboubacar Keita through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape when it comes to their squad.

Charlie Rosenqvist has been in strong form this season, scoring six times in 14 appearances, and the 19-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there are expected to be starts for both Charles Sagoe Jr and Marius Soderback, who have four goals between them during the current campaign.

Rony Jansson will also be a notable starter for the hosts at the back.

Orgryte have not reported any injury problems ahead of this match, so there are not expected to be any major surprises when it comes to their team selection.

Anton Andreasson is actually the team's leading goalscorer this season with three, and the 32-year-old will again feature in the middle of the away side's midfield.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot in the final third of the field for the experienced Tobias Sana, who has one goal in 12 appearances during the 2026 season.

Kalmar possible starting lineup:

Brolin; Jansson, Saetra, Hallberg, Larsson; Gojani, Gustafsson; Rosenqvist, Chourak, Sagoe Jr; Soderback

Orgryte possible starting lineup:

Gustafsson; Svensson, Lagerlund, Dyrestam, Styffe, Andreasson; Paulson, Vindehall, Parker-Price; Christoffersson, Sana

We say: Kalmar 2-1 Orgryte

Orgryte are capable of making this a tough match for Kalmar despite their struggles this season, but home advantage should allow Kalmar to secure all three points here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.