Preview: Aalesund vs Molde - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 18:43 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 18:45

Molde will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Eliteserien when they take on Aalesund on Saturday.

The visitors are currently fifth in the Eliteserien table, level on points with fourth-placed Lillestrom, while Aalesund are 13th, level on points with 14th-placed Kristiansund.

Match preview

Aalesund have a record of two wins, five draws and four defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 11 points leaving them in 13th spot in the division, level on points with 14th-placed Kristiansund heading into the next set of matches.

The Orange and Blues secured promotion from the second tier last season, returning to the top flight after two campaigns in 1. divisjon.

Kjetil Rekdal's side were last in competitive action on May 29, drawing 0-0 with HamKam, and they have actually picked up eight points from their last four matches.

Aalesund played one friendly at the end of June to prepare for the return of competitive action, recording a 3-0 win over domestic rivals Kristiansund.

The Orange and Blues have faced Molde on 32 occasions and have only managed to record five victories, suffering 22 defeats in the process.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Molde recorded a 4-1 win over Aalesund in the last Eliteserien clash between the two teams back in June 2020, and they have actually been victorious in six of their last seven meetings.

The visitors have a record of six wins, one draw and four defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in fifth spot in the division.

Sindre Tjelmeland's side were last in competitive action at the end of May, recording a 2-1 win over Sandefjord, which made it four successes from their last six matches.

Molde have since played three friendlies, beating KFUM Oslo 5-1 before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt at the end of June.

MFK then lost 2-1 to Rosenborg in their last game on July 5.

Aalesund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

Aalesund will be without the services of Philip Aukland, Janus Seehusen, Mathias Kristensen and Paul Ngongo due to injury problems.

Kristian Lonebu has been in strong form this season, finding the back of the net on six occasions in 14 matches, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

There should also be another start for 18-year-old attacker Marcus Reed.

As for Molde, Mads Kikkenborg, Fredrik Kristensen Dahl and Jalal Abdullai will miss the match due to injury issues.

Emil Breivik has scored seven times in 13 appearances this season, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the 26-year-old.

There is also expected to be a start in a forward area for Fredrik Gulbrandsen, who has found the back of the net on seven occasions in 13 matches this term.

Aalesund possible starting lineup:

Klaesson; Charles, Syversen, Kjelsen, Gudmundsson, Orsahl; Christensen, Hagen, Osenbroch; Reed, Lonebu

Molde possible starting lineup:

Posiadala; Stenevik, Hansen, Risa, Linnes; Hoff, Daehli; Hestad, Breivik, Granaas; Gulbrandsen

We say: Aalesund 1-2 Molde

Molde can call upon a lot of quality in forward areas, and we are backing the visitors to claim all three points on Saturday, but it is expected to be a close match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.