Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Fredrikstad and Molde, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Visitors Molde will hope to distance themselves from the Eliteserien relegation zone by beating Fredrikstad on Saturday at Nye Fredrikstad Stadion.

The home side are eighth with 18 points and drew 1-1 with Valerenga last Saturday, whereas their opponents are fifth last in 12th place with 14 points and were beaten 1-0 by Tromso on July 5.

Match preview

Fredrikstad played out an even contest when they faced Valerenga, with both sides’ generating nearly 1.5 xG, while also producing 10 and seven shots inside the penalty area respectively.

The hosts have only managed to find the back of the net twice in five games, failing to score in three of those matches.

Though Andreas Hagen’s side achieved a penalty shootout victory in the Cup final in December last year against Molde, they lost four and drew one of their previous five clashes against the visitors.

Aristokratene are winless in their last seven outings, with the team succumbing to five defeats in that period, conceding 14 goals.

Fredrikstad have also failed to win three consecutive home games – losing twice – but they did triumph in their prior four at Nye Fredrikstad Stadion.

Molde mustered just two shots against Tromso, though their poor performance can be somewhat explained by the fact they were reduced to 10 men just before half time.

The visitors are averaging 1.2 goals scored and 1.4 conceded per league game this term, whereas they had averaged 2.1 and 1.2 in those categories respectively in 2024.

Manager Per-Mathias Hogmo will be concerned that his team are only two points above 14th-placed KFUM, who occupy the division’s relegation playoff spot.

Molde head to Nye Fredrikstad Stadion having lost two consecutive matches, as well as six of their last eight in all competitions.

To MFK’s credit, while they did lose their most recent away outing against Tromso, they achieved victories in six of their prior eight on the road, losing just once.

Team News

Fredrikstad boast a healthy squad ahead of Saturday’s match, and they will be able to name regulars Simen Rafn, Ulrik Fredriksen and Maxwell Woledzi in their back three.

Elsewhere, perhaps midfielders Leonard Owusu and Rocco Robert Shein could support forwards Oskar Ohlenschlaeger, Emil Holten and Henrik Langaas Skogvold.

Molde will have to contend with the absence of suspended forward Caleb Zady Sery, as well as injured midfielder Kristian Eriksen.

Centre-forward Veton Berisha could be flanked by wide attackers Eirik Hestad and Fredrik Gulbrandsen.

Emil Breivik, Mats Moller Daehli and Marcus Andre Kaasa started in midfield last time out, and they are likely to retain their places in the XI on Saturday.

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Rafn, Fredriksen, Woledzi; Eid, Owusu, Shein, Molde; Ohlenschlaeger, Holten, Skogvold

Molde possible starting lineup:

Karlstrom; Stenevik, Oyvann, Haugan, Haugen; Breivik, Daehli, Kaasa; Hestad, Berisha, Gulbrandsen

We say: Fredrikstad 1-1 Molde

Molde have struggled at home in recent weeks, and their performance against Tromso was concerning from an offensive perspective.

However, Fredrikstad’s record against the visitors has been subpar, so perhaps both sides will settle for a point on the weekend.

