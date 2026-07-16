Preview: Bahia vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 16 Jul 2026 17:37

Bahia welcome Chapecoense to the Casa de Apostas Arena Fonte Nova on Friday evening in a rearranged Brazilian Serie A fixture, as both sides return to league action following the FIFA World Cup break.

The hosts resume the campaign sitting sixth in the table and looking to close the gap on the leading pack, while Chapecoense find themselves rooted to the foot of the standings and in urgent need of points to revive their survival hopes.

Match preview

Bahia return to action after an impressive first half of the campaign that has kept them firmly in contention for a Copa Libertadores qualification place, as they sit one spot and three points off fifth-placed Bragantino who played one more game.

Rogerio Ceni's side used the World Cup break to recover players, improve fitness levels and continue developing the possession-based style that has brought them success this season.

The Tricolor also remain alive in both the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, making squad management increasingly important as they prepare for a demanding second half of the campaign.

Playing at the Arena Fonte Nova has been one of Bahia's biggest strengths, and they will look to make home advantage count once again against a side struggling at the opposite end of the table.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense, meanwhile, return from the break hoping to begin a turnaround after enduring a disappointing first half of the season.

The Santa Catarina outfit finished the opening part of the campaign at the bottom of the standings, with inconsistent performances at both ends of the pitch leaving them facing an uphill battle to preserve their Serie A status.

The World Cup break allowed the club to reorganise under new head coach Rafael Lacerda, who has been working on improving the team's defensive structure while searching for greater balance across the pitch.

Away from home, Chapecoense have found life particularly difficult this season and now face one of the strongest home teams in the division, making this another stern test as they look to begin climbing away from the foot of the table.

Tactically, Bahia are expected to dominate possession and dictate the tempo through their quick passing game, while Chapecoense are likely to adopt a more cautious approach and look to threaten on the counter-attack.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

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L

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W

Bahia form (all competitions):

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W

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

L

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D

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Chapecoense form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

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L

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Bahia have no major injury concerns heading into Friday's encounter, with Ceni expected to have almost his entire squad available.

New signings Guido Herrera, Marco Moreno and Alejo Veliz are already training with the squad but will not be available for selection, as the international transfer window does not open until July 20.

Luciano Juba, Iago Borduchi, Leo Vieira and Kike Olivera all returned to training during the World Cup break after recovering from fitness issues.

Chapecoense begin a new chapter under Lacerda, who is set to take charge of his first Brazilian Championship match after using the break to implement his ideas.

The visitors remain without defenders Joao Paulo, Bruno Leonardo, Eduardo Doma and Victor Caetano, while midfielder Camilo continues to recover from a foot injury.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

M.Felipe; Gilberto, G.Xavier, Kanu, L. Juba; C. Alexandre, J. Lucas, Everton Ribeiro; Ademir, E. Pulga, L. Rodriguez

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Anderson; M. Vinicius, Vinicius, W. Clar, B. Pacheco; Joao Vitor, G.Augusto, J. Carlos; Garcez, Neto Pessoa, Marcinho

We say: Bahia 2-0 Chapecoense

Bahia have been one of the more consistent sides in Serie A this season, while Chapecoense will hope the arrival of a new manager sparks an improvement, but facing one of the division's strongest home teams represents a difficult assignment, and we expect the hosts to control possession, create the better chances and begin the second half of the campaign with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.