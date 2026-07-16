Preview: Kristiansund vs. Sarpsborg 08 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jul 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 18:04

Winless in this fixture since 2022, Sarpsborg 08 travel to Nordmore Stadion on Saturday to play Kristiansund, aiming to inflict more misery on the struggling hosts.

Amund Skiri’s team are second-bottom in the Eliteserien table heading into the 14th gameweek, although the Owls are only one point from safety and could leave the dreaded relegation zone if they notch only their fourth league win.

Match preview

The mood was already gloomy for Kristiansund heading into the hiatus after a 3-1 loss away at Valerenga left them in relegation trouble.

Having had a mixed return to non-competitive action with one win and one defeat in their tune-up games before the league’s resumption, the Owls were then handed a 3-0 beatdown by Rosenborg in a relegation six-pointer last time out.

Indeed, Uglan were beneficiaries of Adrian Saether’s 73rd-minute penalty save to deny Dino Islamovic, preventing Skiri’s team from suffering a heavier loss.

The latest reverse against a relegation rival leaves Kristiansund second-bottom in the league and primed for relegation to the First Division if results do not improve, although they are only one point behind 14th-placed KFUM occupying the playoff spot, with Rosenborg and Aalesund just above by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Given the closeness of those teams in the relegation conversation, Kristiansund may well leave their current position by securing a positive result against this weekend’s seventh-placed side.

© Imago / NTB

While the form table may suggest something different, Even Sel takes his Europe-chasing side to Nordmore Stadion, possibly aware of his team’s recent record in this fixture since securing away wins in October 2021 and April 2022.

Since those 3-1 and 3-2 wins, Sarpsborg have suffered three defeats and played out two draws against the side they visit this weekend, notably failing to score in the last three meetings.

Unless those statistics play on their minds on Saturday, the travelling support will back their side to end their 270-minute drought in this fixture, as the Borg outfit have found the back of the net in five consecutive Eliteserien fixtures either side of the hiatus, having not scored in three of the campaign’s opening seven rounds.

Securing a 1-0 win over title-chasing Viking last time out must have pleased Sel, as they extended their winning run to three and kept their first clean sheet since the second gameweek’s 2-0 success over Sandefjord.

Now, the club from Ostfold county will attempt to claim consecutive shutouts in the league for the first time this season, with success also earning them back-to-back away top-flight triumphs having had both road victories sandwiching four losses.

Kristiansund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

L

W

L

L

L

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Frederik Flex went off with a suspected injury at halftime against Rosenborg, suggesting that the left-back may miss this weekend’s fixture.

If ruled out, Flex would join David Tufekcic (thigh), Tobias Svendsen and Max Williamsen on the sidelines.

No player has scored more goals for Kristiansund than Leander Alvheim’s five, three of which came in consecutive appearances before the hiatus, and the youngster will aim to be back among the goals against Sarpsborg.

The visitors from Ostfold county seemingly came through Sunday’s 1-0 win over Viking unscathed, but they are likely to be without Sigurd Rosted (ankle) and Frederik Carstensen due to injury on Saturday.

While Sel’s men have had eight different goalscorers this term, Daniel Karlsbakk leads the way with four goals, with Victor Emanuel Halvorsen contributing three from midfield and Sondre Sorli netting two.

Right-back Claus Niyukuri, though, leads the way with three assists, and the full-back will aim to add to his tally fresh off his match-winning one against Viking.

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Saether; Munksgaard, Juliusson, Ulvestad, Flex; Odegard, Igor; Ronning, Isaksen, Kilen; Alvheim

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Oy; Niyukuri, Utvik, Odegaard, Hiim; Sorli, Halvorsen, Christiansen, Hansen; Karlsbakk, Williams

We say: Kristiansund 1-2 Sarpsborg 08

Kristiansund’s fight against relegation could sharpen their edge, but Sarpsborg’s three-match winning run gives them the cleaner look on paper.

As such, the away side are tipped to end their four-year wait for success in this fixture, earning them consecutive victories for the first time this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.