Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Kristiansund and Sarpsborg 08, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sarpsborg 08 will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Eliteserien when they continue their campaign with a clash against Kristiansund on Sunday afternoon.

Kristiansund are ninth in the Eliteserien table, boasting 18 points from their opening 14 matches of the season, while Sarpsborg are seventh, two points above their opponents here with two games in hand.

Match preview

Sarpsborg have posted back-to-back wins over Bodo/Glimt and Haugesund, while they have now picked up eight points from their last four matches during an impressive run of form.

Just one defeat has arrived from their last eight fixtures in Sweden's top flight, while they are on a four-game winning run in all competitions, including two successes in the NM Cupen.

Christian Michelsen's side have a record of five wins, five draws and two defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 20 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table.

Sarpsborg, who finished ninth in the top flight last term, are only three points behind fourth-placed Rosenborg with two games in hand, though, and their recent form is very encouraging.

Kristiansund, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Lillestrom in the NM Cupen, while they have drawn their last two in the league with Bodo/Glimt and Haugesund.

Amund Skiri's side have a record of five wins, three draws and six defeats from their 14 matches, with 18 points leaving them in ninth spot in the table.

Thw Owls finished 11th in the Eliteserien last season following their promotion from the second tier, and they are now looking to improve on that spot in the current campaign.

Kristiansund have picked up seven points from their six home league matches this season, and they are preparing to welcome a Sarpsborg outfit that have the third-best away record, picking up 12 points from six matches.

Kristiansund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

WLLWDD

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

DLDDWW

Team News

Kristiansund will be missing Michael Lansing on Sunday through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape, and there are not expected to be any major surprises in their XI.

Sander Kilen has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 times in 18 appearances, and the 20-year-old will feature in the final third of the field this weekend.

Meanwhile, four-goal Ruben Alte is also set for another starting role in midfield.

As for Sarpsborg, Daniel Karlsbakk has scored 13 times in 14 appearances during the current season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 22-year-old.

Aimar Sher and Anders Hiim remain unavailable for selection through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Alagie Sanyang, who has scored six goals this term, is another of the team's key players, and the 28-year-old will feature in a wide position this weekend.

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Skjaerstein; Hoffmann, Ulvestad, Olsen, Rakneberg; Alte, Igor, Odegard; Tufekcic, Isah, Kilen

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Ndiaye; Wichne, Koch, Uchenna, Jeahze; Christiansen; Sanyang, Halvorsen, Tangen, Orjasaeter; Karlsbsakk

We say: Kristiansund 1-2 Sarpsborg 08

Kristiansund have enough quality to make this a close match, but Sarpsborg are in excellent form at this moment in time, and we are expecting the visitors to claim all three points on Sunday.

