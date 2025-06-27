Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between FK Haugesund and Kristiansund, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperate to put points on the board before they are cut adrift in the Norwegian Eliteserien, FK Haugesund will welcome Kristiansund to Haugesund Stadion on Sunday.

Maakene have lost eight on the bounce ahead of this clash, while Uglan will be confident having won their last two going into this weekend.

Match preview

Toni Korkeakunnas's Haugesund are in a dire situation having lost 10 of their eleven matches this term, and they are now at risk of being completely left behind.

Last weekend, Maakene lost their fourth game without scoring when they were thrashed 4-0 on the road against Sandefjord, though the manager could point to the fact that they produced 17 shots compared to their opponents' 11 as a sign of progress.

Dropping 18 points since the start of May has left Korkeakunnas's side rooted to the foot of the table with just one point, as well as a worrying seven behind KFUM, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Aiming to avoid yet another defeat this weekend, the hosts will be leaning all of their hope on the fact that they picked up their sole point on their own turf back in April, but considering that they have only scored once at home this season, their chances are slim.

A shocking win for Haugesund could give them a lifeline in the top flight, moving them just four points behind KFUM, but a more-likely 11th loss of the campaign may see them fall 10 points away from a shot at survival.

Meanwhile, Amund Skiri's Kristiansund are on the hunt for a place in UEFA competition next season and bounced back from consecutive league defeats to win last time out in the Eliteserien.

Prior to their NM Cup victory over Stabaek on Wednesday, Uglan took all three points in a 4-1 rout of third-placed Rosenborg, racing into a three-goal lead with a little over half an hour on the clock.

That triumph has Skiri's men eighth in the table, and their tally of 16 is just three short of the 19 that has Bodo/Glimt in the division's spot for entry into the Conference League qualifiers.

As they hope to close the gap with a win, the visitors will draw confidence from their excellent travelling record that features five victories from their last six competitive fixtures, as well as just one defeat from their last 10 on the road.

Should Kristiansund make it three wins on the bounce on Sunday, then they could leapfrog Fredrikstad and Sandefjord to go level on points with Tromso and Bodo/Glimt, though their inferior goal difference means they are unlikely to reach the top four just yet.

Team News

After a number of dire attacking showings, Haugesund's strike partnership of Morten Konradsen and Sory Ibrahim Diarra will be keen to earn their side some hope this weekend.

In Korkeakunnas's struggling backline, Mikkel Rosleff Fischer and Oscar Krusnell should start at centre-half, flanked by full-backs Madiodio Dia and Anders Bondhus.

As for Kristiansund, they will be without midfielder Wilfred George Igor after he was sent off against Stabaek, so expect to see Rezan Corlu join Niklas Odegard and Ruben Alte in the centre of the park.

Up top, a front three of David Tufekcic, Sander Hestetun Kilen and Mustapha Isen will be aiming to fire their team into contention for European competition.

FK Haugesund possible starting lineup:

Torkildsen; Dia, Fischer, Krusnell, Bondhus; Innvaer, Leite, Bizoza, Eskesen; Konradsen, Diarra

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Skjaerstein; Hoffmann, Ulvestad, Olsen, Rakneberg; Odegard; Tufekcic, Alte, Corlu, Isah; Kilen

We say: FK Haugesund 1-3 Kristiansund

Haugesund have been shocking this season, though given that they were unlucky to not score last time out, they could find the back of the net this weekend.

That being said, Kristiansund have been exceptional on the road, and they should take all three points on Sunday.

