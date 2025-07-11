Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between FK Haugesund and KFUM Oslo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperately searching for their first victory of the top-tier campaign, FK Haugesund welcome relegation rivals KFUM Oslo to Haugesund Sparebank Arena for a Norwegian Eliteserien clash on Sunday afternoon.

Maakene have assumed the role of whipping boys in the 16-team division so far, whilst Kaffa are attempting to move away from serious trouble near the bottom of the standings.

Match preview

Since finishing fourth at the end of the 2018 campaign and subsequently qualifying for the Europa League, FK Haugesund have suffered a steady eight-year decline, with relegation to the second tier of Norwegian football appearing highly probable.

Maakene extended their woeful winless run at the beginning of this Eliteserien campaign to 13 matches last Sunday afternoon, when a consolation strike from right winger Sander Havik Innvaer was not enough to prevent a 3-1 defeat at the base of Sarpsborg 08.

Last tasting success in a Norwegian Cup clash against third-tier Vidar back in late April, Sunday's hosts are currently on an 11-game winless spell across all competitions as they look to grab only their third competitive victory of 2025 this weekend.

Rather unsurprisingly, new head coach Toni Korkeakunnas has been unable to mastermind three points from any of his opening four matches in charge, meaning that Haugesund remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the Elitserien standings with two points, 11 points from HamKam in 13th spot.

A slight reason for cautious optimism within the Maakene ranks ahead of this weekend's clash is that both their top-flight draws this year have arrived at the Sparebank Arena, with the strugglers playing out a goalless game with Kristiansund BK last time out at the venue.

After a stress-free eighth-placed finish during their first campaign back in the Eliteserien last year, KFUM Oslo are flirting with relegation this time around as the schedule reaches the middle of summer, however a recent upturn in form has eased worries of a potential bottom-three finish.

Picking up a point at home against Byrne last weekend, Kaffa stretched their unbeaten run in the top flight to four matches, with Sunday's visitors to Haugesund collecting a commendable eight points from their most recent quartet of fixtures.

With their latest defeat in the Eliteserien arriving all the way back at the end of May, KFUM have created a gap between themselves and the bottom two in the division, currently six points ahead of 15th-placed Stromsgodset, who have lost each of their last seven games.

Kaffa were extremely reliant on picking up points at KFUM Arena during the early part of this year but have started to produce positive displays on the road in recent times, earning their first away win of 2025 at Champions League-chasing Molde on June 29.

Following an underwhelming return of six goals across his first 45 appearances for the Oslo-based outfit, Obilor Denzel Okeke is beginning to find his prolific streak in the colours of KFUM, netting four strikes in 10 competitive games so far this season.

Team News

One of only five players to find the net for Haugesund this season, Runar Espejord has been ruled out since May because of a thigh injury.

Maakene are also set to be without the services of midfielder Parfait Bizoza, who was forced off after 24 minutes last weekend owing to a knock.

The potential absence of the Burundi international could led to a starting opportunity for Troy Nyhammer, with the 18-year-old failing to cement his spot in the preferred XI so far in 2025.

KFUM also have an injury concern in the engine room, with Simen Hestnes subbed off because of a problem during the second half last Sunday.

Kaffa's only like-for-like replacement in that position is Mansour Sinyan, although he has played just five minutes of Eliteserien football this year.

FK Haugesund possible starting lineup:

Wichne; Niyukuri, Dia, Fischer, Bondhus; Konradsen, Leite, Nyhammer; Innvaer, Eskesen, Diarra

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Aleesami, Berglie, Tonnessen; Prent-Eckbo, Sandal, Sinyan, Hjorth; Gyedu, Okeke, Hummelvoll-Nunez

We say: FK Haugesund 0-2 KFUM Oslo

Aiming for their first Eliteserien victory at the 14th attempt, Haugesund are in a severe rut and confidence must be at an all-time low ahead of Sunday's visit of KFUM.

Kaffa are in the best form of their season so far and will be more than capable of putting the sorry hosts to the sword at Sparebank Arena.

