Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Sarpsborg 08 and FK Haugesund, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Basement side FK Haugesund will be bidding to record their first victory of the current Eliteserien campaign when they continue their season with a clash against Sarpsborg 08 on Sunday.

The visitors are rock bottom of the Eliteserien table on two points, while Sarpsborg occupy seventh, having picked up 17 points from their opening 11 matches of the campaign.

Match preview

Sarpsborg have a record of four wins, five draws and two defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in seventh position in the table.

Christian Michelsen's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 success over Bodo/Glimt, which proved to be their first victory in the top flight of Norwegian football since May 11.

Sarpsborg have finished eighth three times and ninth in their last four campaigns at this level, while they have not ended a season in the top flight higher than eighth since claiming third back in 2017.

As a result, it has been a successful campaign to date for the club, but their home form this season has been disappointing, only picking up five points from their five matches in front of their own supporters.

As for Haugesund, a difficult campaign to date has seen them pick up just two points from their 12 matches, with the strugglers currently rooted to the bottom of the division.

Toni Korkeakunnas' side have only scored four league goals this season and conceded 31, meanwhile, so there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a very tough campaign to date.

The Seagulls are actually in their ninth straight Eliteserien campaign, with the team last playing outside of the top flight in 2016, but it is going to take some effort for them to avoid being relegated this term.

Haugesund did manage to end a seven-game losing run in the league last time out, though, sharing the points with Kristiansund in a goalless draw.

These two teams last locked horns in August 2024, and the points were actually shared in a 2-2 draw.

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

WDLDDW

FK Haugesund Eliteserien form:

LLLLLD

Team News

Sarpsborg will be without the services of Aimar Sher and Anders Hiim this weekend through injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home side, though, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for Daniel Karlsbakk, who has scored 10 times during an excellent season to date.

Meanwhile, Sander Christiansen will once again feature in midfield for the hosts.

As for Haugesund, no fresh injuries have been reported from the goalless draw with Kristiansund last time out, and it would not be a surprise to see the same XI take to the field.

Julius Eskesen has scored three times in 15 appearances this season, and he will again be in the XI.

Meanwhile, there should be another start in midfield for Bruno Leite.

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Ndiaye; Wichne, Koch, Tebo, Jeahze; Vestergard, Christiansen; Sanyang, Berget, Orjasaeter; Karlsbakk

FK Haugesund possible starting lineup:

Wichne; Hope, Dia, Fischer, Krusnell; Bizoza, Leite, Konradsen; Nyhammer, Seone, Eskesen

We say: Sarpsborg 08 2-0 FK Haugesund

Sarpsborg have not exactly been terrific at home this season, but we are expecting Michelsen's side to collect all three points with a routine success on Sunday.

