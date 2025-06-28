Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Bodo/Glimt and Sarpsborg 08, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bodo/Glimt will look to claim a third consecutive victory when they welcome Sarpsborg 08 to the Aspmyra Stadion on Sunday.

The hosts are sitting in fourth place in the Eliteserien standings, while the visitors are just outside the top half of the table in ninth position.

Match preview

Bodo/Glimt are hoping to win the Eliteserien title for a third consecutive season after getting their hands on the top prize in 2023 and 2024.

They may be sitting 13 points adrift of Viking in pole position, but crucially, the reigning champions have four games in hand over the current leaders, meaning they will have opportunities to significantly reduce that sizeable deficit.

Bodo/Glimt have got their title defence back on track since they lost 4-2 to the table toppers at the end of May, having recorded back-to-back victories with minimal fuss.

After sweeping past Haugesund via a 4-0 scoreline, Bodo/Glimt went on to clinch a 3-0 home victory in their most recent outing against Brann, thanks to goals from Ole Blomberg, Kasper Hogh and Ulrik Saltnes.

They will fancy their chances of picking up another win on Sunday, having won each of their previous seven matches against Sarpsborg, including a dominant 6-0 home victory in their most recent meeting in August.

Meanwhile, Sarpsborg are sitting in ninth spot in the standings after winning three, drawing five and losing two of their 10 league matches.

Christian Michelsen’s side have failed to win any of their previous four Eliteserien games since they cruised to a 4-0 victory over HamKam on May 11.

After drawing 2-2 with Brann, Sarpsborg fell to a narrow defeat in their home meeting with Tromso, before they went on to play out 1-1 scorelines against Fredrikstad and Bryne.

They at least managed to negotiate their way through Wednesday’s dramatic Norwegian Cup quarter-final against Rosenborg, which saw them draw 2-2 before they held their nerve to dispatch all four of their spot-kicks in their penalty shootout triumph.

Sarpsborg can continue to dream of winning the cup competition for the first time in their 17-year history, and they will hope their successful midweek outing can inspire them to their first win over Bodo/Glimt since May 2016.

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W L W L W W

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

L L W L W W

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D W D L D D

Sarpsborg 08 form (all competitions):

D W L D D W

Team News

Bodo/Glimt are likely to be without the services of defender Brede Moe, who has missed the last five games through injury.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen could opt for consistency by selecting the same side that started the recent 3-0 victory over Brann.

Hogh will continue to lead the line for the hosts, with the striker looking to continue his fine form after scoring eight goals in nine league appearances this term.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Anders Hiim, Aimar Sher and Frederik Carstensen due to injury.

Forward Jo Inge Berget is pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score in the midweek cup tie against Rosenborg.

Daniel Karlsbakk will offer one of the main attacking threats, having scored seven goals in nine Eliteserien appearances this season.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Ndiaye; Wichne, Koch, Tebo Uchenna, Jeahze; Halvorsen, Christiansen, Tangen; Karlsbakk, Sanygang; Berget

We say: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Sarpsborg 08

In contrast to the visitors, Bodo/Glimt have had a full week to prepare for Sunday's contest, and we think the extra freshness could help them claim another comfortable victory after winning their last two competitive matches by a combined 7-0 scoreline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



