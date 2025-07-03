Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Kristiansund and Bodo/Glimt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bodo/Glimt’s quest for the Eliteserien title continues when they travel to Nordmore Stadion to face Kristiansund on Saturday.

Kristiansund were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Haugesund on June 29 and are in ninth place with 17 points, while the visitors are fifth with 19 points and lost 2-1 against Sarpsborg 08 last Sunday.

Match preview

The hosts were strong from a defensive perspective against Haugesund – their opponents failed to create a big chance – but they only produced one shot on target and generated just 0.66 xG.

Head coach Amund Skiri’s side had netted 13 goals in their prior five fixtures, but they also conceded 11 in that time.

KFK have lost their last 11 clashes against Bodo/Glimt, with the team conceding at least four goals in each of their three most recent meetings.

Kristiansund are unbeaten in three games – winning twice – but they lost each of their previous three outings.

The hosts’ displays at Nordmore Stadion have been poor of late given they have been defeated in three of their four most recent matches at home, emerging victorious just once in that period.

As for Bodo/Glimt, they failed to create a single big chance despite producing 29 shots against Sarpsborg 08, while they themselves faced three big chances.

The visitors had kept three clean sheets in their prior three matches, and their record of 10 goals conceded makes them the top flight’s best defensive outfit.

Though Superlaget are 14 points behind first-placed Viking, they boast the advantage of having four games in hand, and they have also played three fewer games than both second-placed Brann and third-placed Rosenberg.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen oversaw three victories in the team’s three outings prior to their loss against Sarpsborg, with his side scoring 11 goals in those wins.

Bodo/Glimt will have to defy their recent performances on the road if they are to leave Nordmore Stadion with three points considering they experienced losses in three of their past four away from home.

Kristiansund Norwegian Eliteserien form:





L



W



L



L



W



D





Kristiansund form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



W



D





Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:





L



W



L



W



W



L





Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):





L



W



L



W



W



L





Team News

Goalkeepers Adrian Saether and Michael Lansing are Kristiansund’s only two injury absentees, making Knut Andre Skjaerstein certain to start between the posts.

Central defenders Marius Olsen and Dan Peter Ulvestad may play ahead of the shot-stopper, while Wilfred George Igor is likely to be stationed at the base of a midfield three.

Striker Alioune Ndour could lead his side’s attack, flanked by wide players Rezan Corlu and Mustapha Isah.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have no injury concerns, and they could start centre-backs Odin Luras Bjortuft and Haitam Aleesami.

Patrick Berg has been a regular in the XI this season, and he may be partnered by Hakon Evjen in a double pivot.

Up front, Kasper Hogh and Jens Petter Hauge are the most likely candidates to lead the visitors’ attack.

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Skjaerstein; Hoffmann, Olsen, Ulvestad, Rakneberg; Odegard, Igor, Alte; Corlu, Ndour, Isah

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Blomberg, Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Hogh, Hauge

We say: Kristiansund 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt have been somewhat vulnerable on the road, and it would not be surprising if they conceded on Saturday.

Despite the away side’s frailties, Kristiansund have been no match for the visitors in recent seasons, and they will likely succumb to yet another defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email