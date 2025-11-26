Barcelona vs. Alaves: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 10:35 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:16

Barcelona will continue their La Liga season with a clash against Alaves on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the hosts are 14th, picking up 15 points from their first 13 matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Alaves kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Barcelona vs. Alaves being played?

For the first time since May 2023, Barcelona played at Camp Nou last weekend, with the newly-renovated stadium playing host to the clash with Athletic Bilbao, which ended in a 4-0 victory for the La Liga champions.

Barcelona played their home matches at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, while they have also been in the stadium this term, with their return to Camp Nou pushed back on numerous occasions.

However, Barcelona finally returned to Camp Nou on Saturday, securing a licence to occupy 45,401 seats of the renovated stadium, which is yet to be completed.

Hansi Flick's side will again be at Camp Nou this weekend, and they will be bidding to make it successive wins in the stadium.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Alaves in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Alaves will be available to watch on LaLigaTV. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is available via Premier Sports for £7.99 a month.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to LaLigaTV will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Alaves: What's the story?

Barcelona were excellent against Athletic in La Liga last weekend, and Real Madrid's recent wobble has allowed the reigning champions to move to within one point of the summit heading into the next set of fixtures.

However, the Catalan outfit had a tough night in the Champions League on Tuesday, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are therefore a wounded animal ahead of this match, and they will be determined to overcome an Alaves side that have lost their last two in Spain's top flight against Girona and Celta Vigo.

There have been 49 previous meetings between Barcelona and Alaves, and the former have won 35 of them, suffering seven defeats, while there have also been seven draws.