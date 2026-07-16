Crystal Palace transfer news: Olympic medallist ‘under consideration’ amid Maxence Lacroix uncertainty

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 18:05

Crystal Palace have identified Augsburg centre-back Chrislain Matsima as a potential summer target, according to a report.

The Eagles are preparing for the 2026-27 campaign under new head coach Pierre Sage following the departure of Oliver Glasner, who steered the club to Conference League glory last season.

Maxence Lacroix has been a standout performer for Palace over the last two seasons and his impressive form is understood to have caught the attention of European clubs including Chelsea.

Palace are yet to receive any formal approaches for Lacroix, who is viewed as a key part of Sage’s first-team plans for next season and still has three years remaining on his contract.

However, should interest in his services intensify and the prospect of leaving Selhurst Park grows, Palace appear to have already earmarked 24-year-old Matsima as a possible replacement.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Matsima among centre-backs ‘under consideration’ by Palace

According to the Evening Standard, Palace hold an interest Matsima and while talks with Augsburg are yet to take place, the Frenchman is one of a number of centre-back options under consideration.

Palace had been credited with an interest in English defender Charlie Cresswell, but it is understood that the 23-year-old is set to swap Toulouse for fellow Ligue 1 club Rennes.

Matsima was an integral part of Augsburg’s backline last season before he sustained a serious tendon tear in January that forced him to spend four months on the sidelined.

He made a total of 18 Bundesliga appearances in the 2025-26 campaign for an Augsburg side who finished 10th in the table and narrowly missed out on European qualification.

Matsima joined Augsburg on a permanent deal from Monaco in January 2025 after an initial loan spell and his contract with the German club expires in June 2030.

Known for his strength, speed and no-nonsense approach to defending, Matsima is a 6ft 4in centre-back who won an Olympic Silver medal with France at the 2024 Olympics, working under head coach Thierry Henry and playing alongside Palace striker Jean-Philippe Matata.

Should Palace opt to step up their pursuit of Matsima, they may face stern competition for his services as reports in Germany claim that Bayern Munich have made enquiries over the defender’s availability.